Sonia Gandhi's Remark On 'Emergency' In Interview Triggers Political Reactions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's description of the Emergency as a 'mistake', in an interview with British newspaper 'The Guardian', has triggered reactions from political leaders, with Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Ramdas Athawale commenting on the legacy of the 1975-77 period.

Speaking to IANS on the issue, Rajiv Ranjan Singh noted that Sonia Gandhi's forthcoming book could shed light on several aspects of the country's political history that had not been widely discussed.

"She has mentioned several things in her revelations. After reading her book, the nation will get an opportunity to know about many such untouched aspects that people were not aware of. But one thing is certain: she has once again touched the sensitive nerve of the nation regarding the Emergency," he said.

Recalling the period, the minister said thousands of people were arrested, civil rights were suspended, and prominent political leaders were subjected to torture.

He further claimed that the decision to impose the Emergency did not have consensus even within the Gandhi family, but then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi went ahead with it.

"Despite this, Indira ji forcibly imposed the Emergency on the country. Now, given the double standards of the Congress, after this statement, Sonia ji should work towards strengthening the country's democracy, and there could be no better way than this to make amends," the JD-U leader said.

Union Minister Athawale also reacted to Sonia Gandhi's remarks, saying that her acknowledgement of the Emergency as a wrong decision was significant.

"Sonia Gandhi has now stated that the Emergency was a decision against the Constitution and that many people were arrested and sent to jail during that period. That is a separate matter. Sonia Gandhi has said that Indira Gandhi later realised that her decision to impose the Emergency was wrong," Athawale said.

However, he expressed doubt over whether Indira Gandhi herself had ever publicly acknowledged the decision as a mistake.

"I don't think Indira Gandhi ji herself ever made any such statement. But democracy was undermined during that period. If Sonia Gandhi ji has said this today, then it is good that she has acknowledged that Indira Gandhi ji's decision to impose the Emergency was not right," he added.

The Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, and remained in force until March 21, 1977. The period witnessed restrictions on civil liberties, press censorship and the detention of several Opposition leaders.