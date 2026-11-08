What To Expect In Markets This Week: CRWV, CSCO, NBIS, LUNR, ONDS, CBRS Earnings, CPI, Fed Speeches And More



The earnings calendar will be a major driver of sentiment this week, with investors turning their attention to a mix of AI infrastructure, networking and semiconductor-adjacent firms.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be watching management commentary for clues about demand trends, order pipelines, capital expenditure plans and forward guidance. Fed officials Austan Goolsbee, Alberto Musalem, Michelle Bowman, Beth Hammack and Mary Daly are also scheduled to speak this week.

Wall Street is heading into another potentially busy week, with investors keeping a close eye on corporate earnings, fresh inflation readings and commentary from Federal Reserve officials as they assess the outlook for interest rates and the broader economy.

With several companies preparing to report quarterly results and key economic data due later in the week, markets could get fresh clues about corporate spending, business confidence and whether inflation is cooling enough to give the Fed more room to maneuver.

CRWV, CSCO, NBIS Earnings In Focus

The earnings calendar will be a major driver of sentiment this week, with investors turning their attention to a mix of AI infrastructure, networking and semiconductor-adjacent firms.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Nebius Group (NBIS) are among the key companies set to report, offering fresh insights into corporate demand for AI infrastructure and the pace of spending across the technology sector.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be watching management commentary for clues about demand trends, order pipelines, capital expenditure plans and forward guidance.

According to Fiscal data, CoreWeave is expected to report a loss of $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion during the July-September quarter.

Wall Street expects Cisco to report earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $18.11 billion during the August-October quarter.

Nebius is another major tech name set to announce its results this week. Analysts expect the neocloud firm to report a loss of $0.6 per share on revenue of $0.91 billion.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), Ondas Inc. (ONDS), Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB), The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Skydance Corp. (SKYD), and Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), among others, are also set to report their results this week.

CPI, PPI, Fed Speeches Ahead

On the economic front, investors will get another important update on the health of the U.S. economy, with fresh inflation readings taking center stage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of October.

Adding to the week's focus, Fed officials Austan Goolsbee, Alberto Musalem, Michelle Bowman, Beth Hammack and Mary Daly are scheduled to speak, giving investors multiple opportunities to assess policymakers' views on inflation, economic resilience and the interest-rate outlook.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) declined 0.09% in Friday's after-hours session, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) edged 0.01% higher.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, gained 0.17%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.21%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up by 0.06%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

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