Vietnamese President Arrives in Japan for Official Visit
(MENAFN) Vietnamese President To Lam arrived in Japan on Sunday for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
To and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, landed in Tokyo following an invitation from the Japanese government. Japanese officials welcomed the Vietnamese leader at Haneda International Airport.
During his stay, To is expected to hold meetings with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the speakers of both chambers of parliament.
The Vietnamese president is also scheduled to deliver an address to the Japanese parliament on Monday.
His program includes discussions with representatives of major economic organizations and leading companies, as well as a speech at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Science-Technology Cooperation. He is also expected to visit a high-tech company.
Several senior officials are accompanying To, including Finance Minister Le Manh Hung, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Hai Quan, the Minister of Science and Technology, and Agriculture and Environment Minister Trinh Viet Hung.
To and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, landed in Tokyo following an invitation from the Japanese government. Japanese officials welcomed the Vietnamese leader at Haneda International Airport.
During his stay, To is expected to hold meetings with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the speakers of both chambers of parliament.
The Vietnamese president is also scheduled to deliver an address to the Japanese parliament on Monday.
His program includes discussions with representatives of major economic organizations and leading companies, as well as a speech at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Science-Technology Cooperation. He is also expected to visit a high-tech company.
Several senior officials are accompanying To, including Finance Minister Le Manh Hung, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Hai Quan, the Minister of Science and Technology, and Agriculture and Environment Minister Trinh Viet Hung.
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