Saudi-Led Coalition Downs 4 Missiles Aimed at Riyadh, South
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said Sunday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles, two ballistic and two cruise.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the Riyadh and southern regions,” coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in his latest statement on US social media platform X. Al-Maliki gave no further details on where the cruise missiles originated.
His announcement came less than an hour after he reported that coalition air defenses had shot down two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Earlier Sunday, the coalition also reported intercepting another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The strikes underscore the continued military escalation between the coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the Riyadh and southern regions,” coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in his latest statement on US social media platform X. Al-Maliki gave no further details on where the cruise missiles originated.
His announcement came less than an hour after he reported that coalition air defenses had shot down two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Earlier Sunday, the coalition also reported intercepting another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
The strikes underscore the continued military escalation between the coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
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