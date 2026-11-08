Israeli Attacks Injure Five Palestinians Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Five Palestinians, including a woman, were wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as Israeli forces continued daily violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last year, a medical source said.
Four people were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in northern Gaza, with one of them sustaining serious wounds, the source said.
Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone launched a missile at a gathering of people in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of Jabalia.
In southern Gaza, an Israeli soldier shot a woman in the back while she was inside the Qatari Camp, east of the Hamad residential complex in Khan Younis, according to the medical source.
Eyewitnesses also reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles toward southern Khan Younis and the al-Shakoush area, west of Rafah.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled locations east of Gaza City, although no injuries were reported in that bombardment, local sources said.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,819 wounded by Israeli fire, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The truce followed two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023 and left more than 74,000 Palestinians dead and over 175,000 injured. The conflict also caused widespread destruction, damaging approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.
Four people were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in northern Gaza, with one of them sustaining serious wounds, the source said.
Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone launched a missile at a gathering of people in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of Jabalia.
In southern Gaza, an Israeli soldier shot a woman in the back while she was inside the Qatari Camp, east of the Hamad residential complex in Khan Younis, according to the medical source.
Eyewitnesses also reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles toward southern Khan Younis and the al-Shakoush area, west of Rafah.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled locations east of Gaza City, although no injuries were reported in that bombardment, local sources said.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,819 wounded by Israeli fire, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The truce followed two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which began in October 2023 and left more than 74,000 Palestinians dead and over 175,000 injured. The conflict also caused widespread destruction, damaging approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.
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