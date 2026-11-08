Flash Floods Destroy Bridge in Eastern Syria, Leaving One Dead
(MENAFN) At least one person lost their life on Saturday after severe flash flooding triggered the collapse of a bridge in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, disrupting a major transportation route and isolating nearby residential communities.
The Al-Suwayiyah bridge, situated east of Al-Bukamal, forms part of a key road linking the city with the Iraqi border. Its destruction prevented residents from moving between the two sides of the crossing.
Floodwaters also inundated numerous houses and roads, while damage to electrical infrastructure resulted in power cuts across affected areas, according to local civil defense officials.
Hisham Matar, who oversees civil defense operations in Al-Bukamal, said emergency response teams were working around the clock to evaluate the destruction, monitor rising water levels and respond to the situation.
The victim was identified as Hussein, whose brother Mohammed Bdewi recounted that he had been crossing the bridge when it gave way beneath him. He was reportedly returning from a trip to take his sister to her village.
Bdewi attributed the tragedy partly to inadequate maintenance and called on authorities to construct a permanent bridge rather than continue depending on temporary repair work.
The latest incident comes amid widespread flooding across several Syrian provinces following days of heavy rainfall, with Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Aleppo among the affected areas.
In another development, floodwaters destroyed a separate bridge in the Bayirbucak area of Latakia, cutting a connection between villages located on opposite sides of the Al-Kabir al-Shamali River. Local provincial authorities confirmed that restoration efforts were already underway.
The Al-Suwayiyah bridge, situated east of Al-Bukamal, forms part of a key road linking the city with the Iraqi border. Its destruction prevented residents from moving between the two sides of the crossing.
Floodwaters also inundated numerous houses and roads, while damage to electrical infrastructure resulted in power cuts across affected areas, according to local civil defense officials.
Hisham Matar, who oversees civil defense operations in Al-Bukamal, said emergency response teams were working around the clock to evaluate the destruction, monitor rising water levels and respond to the situation.
The victim was identified as Hussein, whose brother Mohammed Bdewi recounted that he had been crossing the bridge when it gave way beneath him. He was reportedly returning from a trip to take his sister to her village.
Bdewi attributed the tragedy partly to inadequate maintenance and called on authorities to construct a permanent bridge rather than continue depending on temporary repair work.
The latest incident comes amid widespread flooding across several Syrian provinces following days of heavy rainfall, with Deir ez-Zor, Latakia and Aleppo among the affected areas.
In another development, floodwaters destroyed a separate bridge in the Bayirbucak area of Latakia, cutting a connection between villages located on opposite sides of the Al-Kabir al-Shamali River. Local provincial authorities confirmed that restoration efforts were already underway.
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