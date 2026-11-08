Israeli Troops Launch Raids on School, Residential Buildings in S. Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces carried out fresh incursions in southern Syria on Saturday, entering a school and searching several residential properties, according to reports from Syrian state media.
A military convoy consisting of 14 vehicles reportedly entered Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah village in Quneitra province. Upon arrival, soldiers forcibly opened the school's entrance gate and proceeded into its premises.
No information was provided regarding possible casualties or civilian detentions during the operation.
Elsewhere, Israeli troops established a temporary military checkpoint in northern Quneitra earlier in the day, while another military unit moved toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa province.
Israeli military engineering teams also continued construction work on defensive fortifications near Saida al-Hanout in the southern part of Quneitra.
Such operations have become recurrent across Syria's southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, where Israeli forces have conducted military incursions, established checkpoints, searched residential buildings, detained civilians and removed agricultural land using bulldozers.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, Israel widened its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights and moved into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities in Damascus have repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave Syrian territory, arguing that their continued military operations breach the country's sovereignty and violate the existing disengagement agreement.
A military convoy consisting of 14 vehicles reportedly entered Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah village in Quneitra province. Upon arrival, soldiers forcibly opened the school's entrance gate and proceeded into its premises.
No information was provided regarding possible casualties or civilian detentions during the operation.
Elsewhere, Israeli troops established a temporary military checkpoint in northern Quneitra earlier in the day, while another military unit moved toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa province.
Israeli military engineering teams also continued construction work on defensive fortifications near Saida al-Hanout in the southern part of Quneitra.
Such operations have become recurrent across Syria's southern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, where Israeli forces have conducted military incursions, established checkpoints, searched residential buildings, detained civilians and removed agricultural land using bulldozers.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, Israel widened its military deployment within the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights and moved into additional areas of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Syrian authorities in Damascus have repeatedly called for Israeli troops to leave Syrian territory, arguing that their continued military operations breach the country's sovereignty and violate the existing disengagement agreement.
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