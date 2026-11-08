Palestinian Committee Appeals to Churches for Help as Floods Hit Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian presidential committee appealed to churches around the world on Saturday to provide emergency assistance to Gaza and help safeguard religious sites as severe rainfall continued to affect displaced families living in inadequate and unsafe conditions.
In an urgent humanitarian appeal, the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine called for the delivery of essential supplies, including food, clean drinking water, medical supplies, tents and winter necessities. It emphasized that children, infants, elderly people and those suffering from illnesses should receive priority assistance.
The committee estimated that approximately 950,000 displaced Palestinians were staying in locations vulnerable to flooding, with more than 400,000 facing particularly serious risks.
It also reported that rainwater had entered the historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City, highlighting the growing threats facing religious buildings and the urgent need to restore damaged historical and religious landmarks.
The committee emphasized that the damage inflicted on Gaza's churches was part of the broader destruction affecting Palestinian communities, residential areas and cultural heritage.
It further noted that Palestinian Christians were experiencing the same hardships as the wider population, including forced displacement and the loss of secure housing and basic protection.
Preserving the Christian community's presence in the Holy Land, the committee added, was closely connected to safeguarding the fundamental rights of Palestinians, including their right to live freely and with dignity.
In an urgent humanitarian appeal, the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine called for the delivery of essential supplies, including food, clean drinking water, medical supplies, tents and winter necessities. It emphasized that children, infants, elderly people and those suffering from illnesses should receive priority assistance.
The committee estimated that approximately 950,000 displaced Palestinians were staying in locations vulnerable to flooding, with more than 400,000 facing particularly serious risks.
It also reported that rainwater had entered the historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City, highlighting the growing threats facing religious buildings and the urgent need to restore damaged historical and religious landmarks.
The committee emphasized that the damage inflicted on Gaza's churches was part of the broader destruction affecting Palestinian communities, residential areas and cultural heritage.
It further noted that Palestinian Christians were experiencing the same hardships as the wider population, including forced displacement and the loss of secure housing and basic protection.
Preserving the Christian community's presence in the Holy Land, the committee added, was closely connected to safeguarding the fundamental rights of Palestinians, including their right to live freely and with dignity.
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