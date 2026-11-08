Switzerland Stands with Poland Following Deadly Krakow Shooting
(MENAFN) Switzerland has voiced support for Poland after a fatal shooting in the southern city of Krakow, extending condolences to the victims' relatives and wishing those wounded a full recovery.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Krakow," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The ministry offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Our thoughts are with the Polish people during this difficult time," it added.
Switzerland also reiterated its solidarity with Poland following the deadly incident.
The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, a major tourist and commercial area in the city.
Polish authorities reported that six people, including a British national, were killed, while another 16 sustained injuries. Those wounded included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspect.
Police later discovered three additional bodies inside the suspect's residence, identifying the victims as his parents and sister. The suspect was 25 years old.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said initial findings indicated that the attacker may have been influenced by far-right ideology.
Police shot the suspect during the incident, leaving him in serious condition, as investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Krakow," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The ministry offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Our thoughts are with the Polish people during this difficult time," it added.
Switzerland also reiterated its solidarity with Poland following the deadly incident.
The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, a major tourist and commercial area in the city.
Polish authorities reported that six people, including a British national, were killed, while another 16 sustained injuries. Those wounded included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspect.
Police later discovered three additional bodies inside the suspect's residence, identifying the victims as his parents and sister. The suspect was 25 years old.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said initial findings indicated that the attacker may have been influenced by far-right ideology.
Police shot the suspect during the incident, leaving him in serious condition, as investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.
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