Japan Quake Hits 5.7, Injures Over 20 in Aichi, Shizuoka
(MENAFN) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, injuring at least 20 people, local media reported. No tsunami warning was issued.
Injuries were reported in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures, a Tokyo-based news agency said, citing local authorities.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake originated in western Shizuoka at a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles). It was the most severe quake to hit Aichi in roughly three decades.
No abnormalities were detected at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, according to its operator, Chubu Electric Power Co. The tremor forced authorities to suspend some local train services.
Separately, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday morning. Kumamoto was hit by a magnitude 7.1 quake on July 28.
Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, directly atop four major tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
Injuries were reported in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures, a Tokyo-based news agency said, citing local authorities.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake originated in western Shizuoka at a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles). It was the most severe quake to hit Aichi in roughly three decades.
No abnormalities were detected at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, according to its operator, Chubu Electric Power Co. The tremor forced authorities to suspend some local train services.
Separately, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday morning. Kumamoto was hit by a magnitude 7.1 quake on July 28.
Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, directly atop four major tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
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