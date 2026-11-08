NZ Ruling Bloc Clinches Razor-Thin Majority; Special Votes Loom
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s ruling coalition has edged ahead in the general election, but the result is not yet settled, local media reported Sunday. About 700,000 special votes, which tend to favor the left, remain uncounted.
The National-led coalition won 67 of 131 seats, putting it on course for a second consecutive three-year term, according to a local English-language daily. The opposition bloc of the Labour Party, the Green Party and the Maori Party took 57 seats. A party or coalition needs at least 66 seats for a parliamentary majority.
The preliminary count excludes the special votes, which include ballots from overseas voters and from people who voted outside their own electorates. Those ballots could still change the outcome.
The Election Commission is due to publish final official results, including special votes, on Nov. 27.
The race between National and Labour was exceptionally tight, with each party taking more than 29% of the vote. The commission’s tally across all voting places produced 11 “overhang” seats, expanding parliament from 120 seats to 131.
Speaking to supporters in Auckland, former Prime Minister and National Party leader Christophe Luxon said the election was “too close to call,” with the final outcome depending on the special votes. He said “negotiations and compromise” would be needed to form the next government.
New Zealand has nearly 3.8 million enrolled voters. The country elects its parliament through a mixed-member proportional system. Voters cast two ballots, one for a party and one for their local electorate candidate, a setup that usually results in governments formed by two or more parties.
The National-led coalition won 67 of 131 seats, putting it on course for a second consecutive three-year term, according to a local English-language daily. The opposition bloc of the Labour Party, the Green Party and the Maori Party took 57 seats. A party or coalition needs at least 66 seats for a parliamentary majority.
The preliminary count excludes the special votes, which include ballots from overseas voters and from people who voted outside their own electorates. Those ballots could still change the outcome.
The Election Commission is due to publish final official results, including special votes, on Nov. 27.
The race between National and Labour was exceptionally tight, with each party taking more than 29% of the vote. The commission’s tally across all voting places produced 11 “overhang” seats, expanding parliament from 120 seats to 131.
Speaking to supporters in Auckland, former Prime Minister and National Party leader Christophe Luxon said the election was “too close to call,” with the final outcome depending on the special votes. He said “negotiations and compromise” would be needed to form the next government.
New Zealand has nearly 3.8 million enrolled voters. The country elects its parliament through a mixed-member proportional system. Voters cast two ballots, one for a party and one for their local electorate candidate, a setup that usually results in governments formed by two or more parties.
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