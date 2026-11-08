Yemeni Government Forces Report Hundreds of Operations Against Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemen's government-aligned military announced Saturday that its forces had conducted 875 military operations targeting Houthi fighters and positions in recent hours, claiming that the campaign resulted in the killing or incapacitation of 130 members of the group, including field commanders.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said the operations were carried out under the name Operation Dawn of Yemen and focused on Houthi strongholds, military reinforcements and equipment, according to a statement published on social media platform X.
The campaign involved coordinated support from military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery units. According to the military, the strikes destroyed or damaged 50 vehicles and other military assets, among them missile launch systems.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued confronting Houthi offensives while targeting the group's positions and movements.
Meanwhile, military units launched further attacks against Houthi locations and incoming reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. Government-affiliated forces also maintained their military activities along the country's southern and western front lines.
The army emphasized that its forces were implementing precautionary measures to minimize risks to civilians and prevent damage to civilian facilities and infrastructure.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the military's claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in armed conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas of the country.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nazili said the operations were carried out under the name Operation Dawn of Yemen and focused on Houthi strongholds, military reinforcements and equipment, according to a statement published on social media platform X.
The campaign involved coordinated support from military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery units. According to the military, the strikes destroyed or damaged 50 vehicles and other military assets, among them missile launch systems.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued confronting Houthi offensives while targeting the group's positions and movements.
Meanwhile, military units launched further attacks against Houthi locations and incoming reinforcements in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces. Government-affiliated forces also maintained their military activities along the country's southern and western front lines.
The army emphasized that its forces were implementing precautionary measures to minimize risks to civilians and prevent damage to civilian facilities and infrastructure.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the military's claims.
Yemen has remained embroiled in armed conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas of the country.
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