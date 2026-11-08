Brazil's $21.7 Billion In International Travel Spending Signals Opportunity For Anguilla

Chantelle Richardson, right, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, meets with journalist Beatriz Waehneldt of Mercado & Eventos during the Anguilla Tourist Board's sales and media mission in Rio de Janeiro.

Anguilla Tourist Board builds on Virtuoso participation with targeted sales and media outreach in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian travelers spent $21.7 billion abroad in 2025, underscoring the potential of this market for Caribbean destinations as Anguilla expands its outreach to Brazilian travel advisors, tour operators and media.The figure, reported by Brazil's central bank in January 2026, represented a 10.4% increase over 2024 and the highest spending level since 2014. The Anguilla Tourist Board is targeting Brazil's luxury market as part of its strategy to diversify the island's international visitor base.The tourist board completed a sales and media mission in Rio de Janeiro from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, building on its participation in Virtuoso On Tour Latin America, held Oct. 27-29 in the city. The additional outreach focused on strengthening destination knowledge, identifying booking opportunities and exploring media interest in Anguilla.Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism, represented the tourist board, supported by its South American representative agency, EM Marketing & Communication. Joining her were Alfredo Pacheco, trade relations representative for Brazil, and Julieta Peyrás, trade relations manager.The team conducted five trade meetings and agency visits, including engagements with New Time Boutique Travel Agency, Orinter Tour & Travel, Goya Travel, RioTravel Turismo and Travel Place. Discussions focused on introducing Anguilla to clients seeking privacy, personalized service, romance and culinary discovery, while helping advisors better understand the island's accommodations and experiences.“Our engagement in Rio de Janeiro provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships with Brazil's travel trade and media, while sharing the experiences that make Anguilla distinctive and exclusive,” Richardson said.“Through continued collaboration and destination education, we are focused on converting this interest into sustained awareness and demand for the island.”Media meetings with Mercado & Eventos, Veja Rio and Amabilices explored opportunities for coverage of Anguilla's beaches, culinary scene, luxury accommodations and island hospitality. The team presented story ideas and newsworthy content to introduce Brazilian audiences to the destination and inspire them to consider Anguilla for future Caribbean travel.Follow-up efforts will focus on providing destination training for travel advisors, identifying opportunities to include Anguilla in client itineraries and maintaining engagement with Brazilian media.The mission forms part of the tourist board's continuing investment in Latin America, building relationships with the travel professionals and media who can help translate destination awareness into visitor demand.PHOTO CAPTION: Chantelle Richardson, left, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board; Marja Amina de Oliveira, center, CEO and managing partner of New Time Boutique Travel Agency in Brazil; and Alfredo Pacheco, right, trade relations representative for Brazil, EM Marketing & CommunicationAbout AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Brazil's $21.7 billion in international travel spending signals opportunity for Anguilla News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 08, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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