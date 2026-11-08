Splendor Labs Delivers Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure To Users Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs SA today announced the next major milestone in its quantum-resistant blockchain ecosystem: updated Splendor Wallet applications for iOS and Android, giving users direct access to Splendor Quantum Chain on both mainnet and testnet. The release marks another step in Splendor's strategy of delivering operational technology rather than simply announcing future ambitions. On September 25, 2026, Splendor Labs officially launched Splendor Quantum Chain, a live Layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up for the post-quantum era. Since then, the company has continued executing its roadmap, releasing its self-custody Wallet and Vault, a quantum-resistant hardware security card, and demonstrating direct NFC payments settled on its blockchain. Today, that progress reaches users' smartphones. From Operational Blockchain to Everyday Access Splendor Quantum Chain is designed with post-quantum security built into its foundation, incorporating NIST-standardized cryptography (including ML-DSA-65 signatures and ML-KEM-768) along with dual-signature verification and resilient data transport. Rather than treating quantum resistance as a future upgrade, Splendor has embedded it into the core architecture of the network. With the updated Splendor Wallet, users can create quantum-resistant accounts, interact with the live mainnet, and explore functionality on the testnet - bringing advanced cryptographic protection into a simple, self-custodial mobile experience Technology, Step by Step“Launching a blockchain is one milestone. Making that blockchain usable, accessible, and integrated into real products is what turns technology into infrastructure,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs SA.“Since September, we have been delivering one milestone after another. The quantum-resistant blockchain is operational. Our wallets and security technologies are becoming part of an integrated ecosystem. And now users can interact directly with Splendor Quantum from their mobile devices.“We are not asking the world to wait for quantum-resistant blockchain technology. We are building it, deploying it, and putting it into people's hands today.”The Next Milestone Splendor Labs will continue its transition toward the quantum-resistant network, including a planned migration bridge for existing users and deeper integration of its payment, security, and decentralized application infrastructure. The company's long-term vision extends beyond digital assets to financial institutions, tokenized real-world assets, secure digital identity, and autonomous AI-powered commerce. The network is live. The wallets are operational. The ecosystem is expanding.Splendor is delivering the infrastructure for the post-quantum era - one milestone at a time. About Splendor Labs SASplendor Labs SA develops quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure and secure digital asset technologies, including Splendor Quantum Chain, Splendor Wallet, Splendor Vault, and the Splendor Quantum Security Card.

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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Splendor Labs Delivers Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure to Users Worldwide News Provided By Splendor Labs SA November 08, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science



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