New York Attorney Challenges ICE Detention Of Three Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees

Vitaliy Stavnisty with Red Cross volunteers beside his own truck loaded with humanitarian supplies in Ukraine. During Russia's invasion, he used his personal resources to help evacuate thousands of civilians from war-affected areas, including Mariupol.

Attorney Elena Dvoinik outside the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. She represents immigration detainees in federal habeas corpus proceedings, challenging unlawful detention and advocating for constitutional due process and access to justice.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) police vehicle photographed by attorney Elena Dvoinik. The image accompanies her legal challenge to the detention of three Ukrainian war refugees who entered the United States lawfully under the U4U parole.

Three Ukrainian nationals entered the U.S. through humanitarian parole; two remain detained in Batavia, while a third was released on a $25,000 bond.

- Elena Dvoinik, Esq, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former police officer and humanitarian volunteer, international seaman, and tanker truck driver entered the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program.BUFFALO, NEW YORK - November 7, 2026 - Three Ukrainian nationals who fled the war and entered the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) humanitarian parole program have experienced immigration detention despite having no reported criminal records, according to New York attorney Elena Dvoinik.Two remain detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, with federal habeas corpus proceedings pending in the Western District of New York. The third was released on a $25,000 immigration bond with electronic monitoring.Vitaliy Stavnisty: Athlete, Former Police Officer, and Humanitarian Volunteer from ZaporizhiaVitaliy Stavnisty, 59, is a retired Ukrainian police officer, accomplished athlete, and former transportation company owner from Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian city that has faced repeated Russian missile and drone attacks during the ongoing war. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Vitaliy used buses from his transportation business and his personal financial resources to help evacuate thousands of civilians from Mariupol and other areas affected by active hostilities. According to his family, he also organized humanitarian assistance, helped secure vehicles for evacuating wounded civilians, and participated in the transportation and delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian supplies.Vitaliy subsequently entered the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) humanitarian parole program. His humanitarian parole remains valid through May 2028. On October 18, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Stavnisty at a gas station in the Buffalo area. He remains detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York.According to his attorney, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not provided an adequate explanation of the legal grounds for his arrest and continued detention, despite documentation establishing that his humanitarian parole remains valid through May 2028. The legal basis for his detention is disputed in pending federal habeas corpus proceedings. Stavnisty previously underwent spinal surgery and had another operation scheduled. Following reports that his medical condition deteriorated during detention, his attorney requested an urgent medical evaluation.In Stavnisty v. Ball et al., No. 1:26-cv-02482-JLS, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued an order on October 30, 2026, directing the government to respond by November 13 and address applicable Second Circuit precedent. The proceedings remain pending.Roman Serdiuk: International Seaman From Russian-Occupied MariupolRoman Serdiuk is a Ukrainian national from Mariupol and a professional international seaman with a bachelor's degree in navigation. Since 2015, he has worked aboard commercial vessels on six-month rotations, maintaining a career requiring professional discipline and adherence to maritime safety standards. In August 2021, Roman departed Mariupol for a maritime assignment with MANX, an international shipping company. While he was at sea, Russia invaded Ukraine. Mariupol suffered extensive destruction and fell under Russian control in May 2022, remaining occupied since then. When Roman considered returning in August 2022, his relatives warned him of the risks.Roman subsequently entered the United States lawfully through the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) humanitarian parole program. His application for renewed parole remains pending before USCIS. ICE arrested him on September 28, 2026, at a gas station in the Buffalo area. He remains detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York.An immigration judge denied his bond request for lack of jurisdiction. His attorney challenges that determination, citing Barbosa da Cunha v. Freden, 175 F.4th 61 (2d Cir. 2026).In Serdiuk v. Ball et al., No. 1:26-cv-02567-LJV, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo issued a November 5 order prohibiting Serdiuk's transfer outside the Western District of New York and directing the government to show cause by November 12, 2026, why his habeas petition should not be granted. The federal proceedings remain pending.Igor L.: International Tanker Driver Who Assisted Civilian EvacuationsOn October 19, 2026, an immigration judge authorized Igor's release on a $25,000 immigration bond with electronic ankle monitoring. Following the hearing, ICE transferred him to the Jackson Parish detention facility in Louisiana. He was subsequently released after the bond was posted.Igor now lives in Pennsylvania under ICE supervision and is required to wear an electronic ankle monitor, despite having no reported criminal record. He remains subject to immigration reporting requirements while his proceedings continue.According to Igor, his mobile phones, identification documents, and jewelry went missing while in ICE custody. A complaint was submitted to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.Following his release, Igor reported a fever approaching 104°F while remaining subject to ICE supervision.Federal Proceedings Remain Pending"These three men have very different professional backgrounds, but each entered the United States through the same humanitarian parole program," said Elena Dvoinik."The pending federal proceedings concern the legal authority for detention and the procedural protections available under immigration law."Both federal habeas proceedings remain pending. No final decisions on their merits have been issued.Media ContactElena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law

Elena Dvoinik

Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law

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New York Attorney Challenges ICE Detention of Three Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees News Provided By Elena Dvoinik, Attorney at Law November 08, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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