Magai Gives AI Access To Multiple Accounts In Connected Tools

A freelancer asks one AI assistant about several email accounts in a single conversation, with no switching between logins.

Magai now lets one AI assistant work across a person's work, personal and client accounts at the same time.

Magai connects an unlimited number of accounts per integration, and Scheduled Tasks can run against any of them automatically.

Magai's unlimited multi-account connectors let a single AI work across work, personal and client logins at once

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magai, the all-in-one AI workspace and AI subscription that puts 50+ leading AI models under one roof, today announced unlimited multi-account connectors, a feature that lets its AI work across every account a person owns, from work and personal email to client logins, in a single conversation.The announcement comes as people's digital lives keep splitting across more logins. In a ZeroBounce survey of 1,091 people across four continents, 86 percent said they have at least three email addresses. AI connectors have been slower to keep up. Claude's built-in Google Workspace connector holds one Google account at a time, and ChatGPT offers additional accounts only for select apps. For anyone with a work inbox, a personal inbox and a client or side business account, that has meant disconnecting and reconnecting, or leaving most of their working life invisible to the AI they pay for.With Magai, there is no limit on how many accounts a user can connect to the same app. Someone can link a work Gmail, a personal Gmail and several client accounts side by side, and the AI can see all of them at once. That makes possible questions that a single-account connector cannot answer, such as "Which email account did I send my client invoice from?" Magai checks every connected inbox and gives the answer without asking the user to pick an inbox first. When a request is ambiguous about which account should take an action, the AI asks instead of guessing.A freelancer can ask "Summarize unread email in my work inbox," then "Find last month's invoice in my client account," in the same conversation, using whichever of Magai's 50+ AI models suits the job. Because connected accounts are available to every model in Magai, users can switch models mid-chat without reconnecting anything.The feature also works in Magai's Scheduled Tasks, so a recurring job can be pointed at a specific connected account and run on its own."Nobody has one digital life anymore. People have a work life, a personal life and a handful of side projects, and every one of them has its own login," said Dustin W. Stout, founder and CEO of Magai. "An AI that can only see one of those accounts is a demo, not an assistant. We built multi-account connectors so Magai works the way people actually live, and for anyone who lives across more than one login, I believe that makes Magai the best AI subscription available."As AI assistants move from answering questions to taking action, what they can reach matters as much as how smart they are. Magai, a ChatGPT alternative and Claude alternative built around one subscription for every major model, combines those models with 150+ app integrations and now unlimited accounts per integration, so the assistant follows the user across their tools instead of the user adapting to the assistant.The feature is built for freelancers and agencies that keep a separate login for every client, founders and executives who split their day between work and personal accounts, and small teams that manage shared addresses or several brands from one place.Multi-account connectors are available now to Magai users on the Pro plan and above, which starts at $40 per month, at no additional cost. To add another account, open the prompt box, select Attach, then Integrations, then Manage Integrations, and choose Add account on any connected app. The same page is used to manage accounts that are already connected. Learn more at magai.

Dustin W. Stout

Magai

+1 818-564-6155

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Magai Gives AI Access to Multiple Accounts in Connected Tools News Provided By Magai November 08, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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