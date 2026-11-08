Aramco Building In Riyadh Targeted In Attempted Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Nov 8 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said on Sunday that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco here had been targeted in an attempted attack, causing minor damage but no casualties.

The ministry said in a statement posted on its X handle that falling shrapnel had caused limited damage to the building.

Relevant authorities had responded to the incident and taken the necessary measures, it added.

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Sunday that it had intercepted two cruise missiles over Riyadh and southern regions, as well as two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh, Xinhua News Agency reported.

At least 11 people were killed Saturday in airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported, blaming Saudi warplanes for the attacks amid escalating hostilities in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes destroyed five residential houses in Ash Sharyah village in Bani Hushaysh district, east of Sanaa, with women and children among the dead, according to the channel.

The head of the district's health office told al-Masirah that rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies from the rubble, adding that the death toll remained preliminary as search and recovery operations continued.

The channel also reported that Saudi warplanes launched two additional airstrikes targeting rescue workers and struck roads leading to the village, while military aircraft continued to fly over the area.

The reported attacks could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

A local resident told Xinhua that warplanes had been circling over Sanaa earlier in the day before a series of airstrikes rocked the capital.

The strikes came a day after an attack on a crowded market in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province killed at least 30 people and wounded eight others, with the Houthis and government authorities trading accusations over responsibility.