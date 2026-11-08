Bengal CM Celebrates Diwali With BSF Near India-B'desh Border (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari rang in Diwali festivities with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at a border outpost in Hingalganj, situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Chief Minister reached the BSF camp this morning to celebrate the festival of lights with India's brave jawans.

The move by the West Bengal CM, seen as a first-of-its-kind initiative, comes along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yearly tradition of celebrating Diwali with the jawans.

This also marks a break from the past, given his predecessor and former CM Mamata Banerjee's strained ties and uncomfortable relationship with the forces over border fencing.

The Bengal Chief Minister wished the jawans on Diwali and Kali Puja, handed them sweets and diyas, and also spent time with them at the camp, apparently discussing their daily lives and challenges.

He also announced that the state will make land available to the force for border fencing.

“The Chief Minister said that the land the BSF needed for fencing, held up under the previous Government, has now been handed over, and that the State will give more land if it is needed to secure the border,” an official government statement said.

The Chief Minister also issued an 'apology' to the jawans over alleged derogatory remarks and behaviour of the previous regime towards the BSF and CRPF.

Speaking at the BSF camp, Adhikari said,“The previous government in the state, the way they treated the BSF, the way they used it, for this, I, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, apologise for this misdeed of the previous government. The bad words that they used against the BSF and the CRPF... The people, the common person, have responded to this in the end. This is the land of Swami Vivekananda. He said, "Leave what has happened behind and move forward." Now we have to move forward.”

The Chief Minister also announced setting up the 'Seema Mitra' award from next year, which will recognise exceptional work in guarding the country's border.

A selection committee will shortlist the awardees.

“We will give the 'Seema Mitra' award from next year for BSF, SSB and West Bengal police personnel,” the Chief Minister said as per the statement.