Congress, SP's Politics Will Be Buried If Development Works Continue: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the politics of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be "buried" if the BJP-led government continues its development work and that they might even face an "existential crisis".

Addressing the 'Van Tangiya' community in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the Diwali festival, the Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition is now defaming Ayodhya because they are anxious about the development work in the state.

"It is because they know that if such development works continue, the politics of the SP and Congress will be buried forever. They will face an existential crisis, similar to what they reduced the state to (during their tenure in UP and at the Centre, respectively). That is why they have started seeking to defame Ayodhya," he said

Emphasising that festivals are meant to be celebrated with family and are not for drug addiction or gambling, CM Adityanath advised people to refrain from these evils.

"Gambling leads to destruction; don't run after it. Families get destroyed due to drugs and gambling, so stay away from it," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched a drive to crack down on drug dealers.

"After the elimination of the mafia, our next strike has begun against the drug dealers. Those who destroy the lives of others won't be allowed to roam free," he said while reiterating his advice to youths to stay away from drug addiction.

"There are many opportunities for the youth, and we have come here to make it available for them."

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath also accused the Congress and the SP of not taking care of the 'Van Tangiya' community in the state.

"Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile; however, first the British, then the Congress, and subsequently the Samajwadi Party left you and your ancestors to wander in these forests for over a century, condemning you to a life of hardship and neglect. Uttar Pradesh had 56 Vantangiya (forest-dwelling) villages that were left completely abandoned and uncared for. Although the country gained independence in 1947, these forest villages never truly attained freedom," he said.

The UP CM added that the community's villagers had neither their names on voter lists nor ration cards or pensions, and there were no water, electricity, or health facilities there.

"But today we can say that there is 'Jungel mein mangal' in Vantangiya village," he remarked.

Noting that he has been celebrating Diwali with the community every year for 10 years now, CM Adityanath said: "For us, Uttar Pradesh, with its population of 25 crore, is one single family, regardless of caste, region, whether in a village or a city, rich or poor. This is the difference."

Asserting that the community has all facilities today, he said: "This is the difference between BJP-led NDA and Congress and SP."

"For them, their family is the state, Gandhi-Nehru family for one (Congress) and Saifai family for the other (SP). Meanwhile, we are working to connect each community with welfare schemes. They never asked, and now the government is coming to worship," he remarked.

Adding to the criticism, the Chief Minister further said: "When a bad government comes to power, it joins hands with drug traffickers and plays with the future of the youth. Those who only think about their families can't be expected to think about the poor, Dalits and marginalised."