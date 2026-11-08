Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Celebrates Diwali At Forward Base

IAF Chief Celebrates Diwali at Forward Air Base

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit visited a forward Air Force Station on Diwali to celebrate the festival with Air Warriors and Agniveervayu personnel deployed at the frontline, the Indian Air Force said. During the visit, the IAF Chief interacted with personnel, exchanged sweets and extended festive greetings, while appreciating their commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace despite being away from their families on the occasion.

Interaction with Frontline Personnel

Sharing details of the visit in a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "Continuing the Diwali celebrations with Air Warriors. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, visited a forward area Air Force Station on the day of Diwali to celebrate with Air Warriors and Agniveervayu deployed at the frontline."

Highlighting the Air Chief's interaction with the deployed personnel and acknowledging their dedication to duty during the festive season, the IAF further stated, "Interacting with the personnel and exchanging sweets, he conveyed his festive greetings and appreciated their unwavering commitment to keeping the nation's skies secure, even as duty keeps them away from their families on this auspicious occasion. Duty above all. Commitment beyond compare."

Background of the Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff at the Parade Ground of Air Force Station on Sunday and received a Guard of Honour. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the brave personnel. He succeeds Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PSM, AVSM, who superannuated after 42 years of distinguished service to the nation.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. Over a career spanning four decades, the Air Chief has rich experience across diverse domains such as Operations, Flight Testing, Capability Development and Joint Staff assignments, according to the release.

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