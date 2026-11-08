Paraguay's Ousted Leader Faces Criminal Charges Over Bank Collapse
(MENAFN) A Paraguayan judge ordered the preventive detention of former President Santiago Pena on Saturday as he faces multiple criminal allegations linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank, which triggered a major financial crisis.
Judge Humberto Otazu directed that Pena remain in custody at the Presidential Escort Regiment headquarters in Asuncion, the country's capital.
The ruling followed the formal filing of criminal charges by prosecutors, who accused the former leader of breach of trust, illicit enrichment through self-dealing and falsification of official documents.
Pena appeared before investigators at the State Attorney General's Office, where he underwent nearly three hours of questioning before being transferred back into military police custody.
His detention followed his arrest late Friday at his private residence. Police had to intervene to disperse demonstrators who gathered outside the property following the arrest. He subsequently spent the night under security at the Presidential Escort Regiment headquarters.
The developments came after the Senate voted Friday to remove Pena from the presidency following a trial over his administration's handling of the banking crisis. Lawmakers cited "misconduct in office" and "poor performance of duties" as the grounds for their decision.
The financial turmoil originated on Nov. 3, when Paraguay's Central Bank (BCP) intervened in Ueno Bank after the institution experienced severe insolvency problems.
Judge Humberto Otazu directed that Pena remain in custody at the Presidential Escort Regiment headquarters in Asuncion, the country's capital.
The ruling followed the formal filing of criminal charges by prosecutors, who accused the former leader of breach of trust, illicit enrichment through self-dealing and falsification of official documents.
Pena appeared before investigators at the State Attorney General's Office, where he underwent nearly three hours of questioning before being transferred back into military police custody.
His detention followed his arrest late Friday at his private residence. Police had to intervene to disperse demonstrators who gathered outside the property following the arrest. He subsequently spent the night under security at the Presidential Escort Regiment headquarters.
The developments came after the Senate voted Friday to remove Pena from the presidency following a trial over his administration's handling of the banking crisis. Lawmakers cited "misconduct in office" and "poor performance of duties" as the grounds for their decision.
The financial turmoil originated on Nov. 3, when Paraguay's Central Bank (BCP) intervened in Ueno Bank after the institution experienced severe insolvency problems.
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