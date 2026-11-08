Yemeni Journalist Loses His Life While Reporting from Conflict Zone
(MENAFN) Freelance photojournalist Abdulrahman al-Houri lost his life while documenting clashes between Yemen's government forces and Houthi fighters in Marib province, the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate announced Saturday.
Al-Houri was working near the front lines in southern Marib on Friday when he was killed. During his work, he regularly provided photographs and video footage to journalists and media organizations covering developments in the province.
The journalists' union expressed its sorrow over the death of the young photographer and called for a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice. It also stressed the need to guarantee the safety of journalists and media personnel reporting from conflict zones.
In a separate development, the Yemeni army announced that two military commanders had died during confrontations with Houthi forces in Marib. However, the military provided neither the date of their deaths nor further information about the incidents.
Government forces retain control of Marib city, along with the province's oil and natural gas facilities, while the Houthis maintain their presence across several rural areas.
Yemen's civil war dates back to 2014, when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. The following year, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, setting off years of hostilities and contributing to a widespread humanitarian emergency.
Fighting between government troops and Houthi forces intensified again in July after the collapse of a ceasefire agreement that had remained in place since 2022.
Al-Houri was working near the front lines in southern Marib on Friday when he was killed. During his work, he regularly provided photographs and video footage to journalists and media organizations covering developments in the province.
The journalists' union expressed its sorrow over the death of the young photographer and called for a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice. It also stressed the need to guarantee the safety of journalists and media personnel reporting from conflict zones.
In a separate development, the Yemeni army announced that two military commanders had died during confrontations with Houthi forces in Marib. However, the military provided neither the date of their deaths nor further information about the incidents.
Government forces retain control of Marib city, along with the province's oil and natural gas facilities, while the Houthis maintain their presence across several rural areas.
Yemen's civil war dates back to 2014, when Houthi fighters took control of the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. The following year, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, setting off years of hostilities and contributing to a widespread humanitarian emergency.
Fighting between government troops and Houthi forces intensified again in July after the collapse of a ceasefire agreement that had remained in place since 2022.
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