Shrapnel Hits Aramco Office in Riyadh After Foiled Attack
(MENAFN) Falling debris from an attempted attack on Riyadh struck an administrative building belonging to Saudi state oil giant Aramco, the Energy Ministry said Sunday, reporting “minor damage.”
No casualties resulted, an official ministry source said in a statement. The source added that relevant authorities “promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.”
The disclosure followed an earlier announcement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis, which said it had intercepted and destroyed missiles over Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern regions in the early hours of Sunday.
The incident comes as military escalation between the coalition and the Houthi group continues, with the group having repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
No casualties resulted, an official ministry source said in a statement. The source added that relevant authorities “promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.”
The disclosure followed an earlier announcement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis, which said it had intercepted and destroyed missiles over Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern regions in the early hours of Sunday.
The incident comes as military escalation between the coalition and the Houthi group continues, with the group having repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
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