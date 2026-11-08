Iranian Guards Report Oil Tanker Fires Following Mine Strikes Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) Two oil tankers caught fire after reportedly striking naval mines in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced late Saturday.
According to the Iranian military force, both vessels had disabled their navigation and positioning equipment before attempting to travel along an unauthorized maritime route. The IRGC accused the ships of committing several violations, claiming that one tanker struck a mine east of the strategic waterway while the second was hit within the strait itself.
The announcement came hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that American forces had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman following repeated attempts to violate Washington's naval blockade against Iran.
The US military identified the targeted ship as the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, noting that it had previously docked at an Iranian port before attempting to leave the surrounding waters.
Maritime tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have remained high since the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran began in late February, with disputes over navigation and security in the strategically important waterway continuing without a resolution.
According to the Iranian military force, both vessels had disabled their navigation and positioning equipment before attempting to travel along an unauthorized maritime route. The IRGC accused the ships of committing several violations, claiming that one tanker struck a mine east of the strategic waterway while the second was hit within the strait itself.
The announcement came hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that American forces had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman following repeated attempts to violate Washington's naval blockade against Iran.
The US military identified the targeted ship as the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, noting that it had previously docked at an Iranian port before attempting to leave the surrounding waters.
Maritime tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have remained high since the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran began in late February, with disputes over navigation and security in the strategically important waterway continuing without a resolution.
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