Ukraine Says Russia Fired 172 Drones, 36 Missiles; Kyiv Grid Hit
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other of overnight air attacks on Saturday, as officials reported multiple casualties after a missile strike on Kyiv.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) said in a statement on Telegram that Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential building in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. It did not say how many homes were hit. The agency first put the injury toll at three, then raised it to six, and said the attack also caused damage in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russia of hitting city infrastructure with ballistic missiles. He later said energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged overnight.
“The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city’s heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and municipal crews are working to restore services for the city’s residents,” Klitschko said.
In a separate statement, Klitschko said the attack damaged Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge. Traffic across the northern span has been shut while specialists assess the damage.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said one person was killed in the area surrounding the capital, where strikes hit five districts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X that the strikes injured nine people. He claimed Russia used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles.
“In addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions came under attack,” Zelenskyy said.
“When Russia is trying to plunge Kyiv – a city of millions – and the entire country into a blackout, Ukraine must not be left alone. We are counting on increased bilateral support from the United States,” Zelenskyy said. He added that keeping Ukraine among US policy priorities is vital, and that Washington’s “resolve and consistency in supporting Ukraine are crucial in bringing peace closer.”
Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defenses downed 149 of the 172 drones and four ballistic missiles. It said the attacks were aimed mainly at the Kyiv region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it carried out a “massive” strike on Kyiv overnight. It said the targets were military-industrial, energy and transportation facilities in the capital, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge. The ministry claimed Kyiv used that infrastructure to “support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
A day earlier, Zelenskyy had warned that Ukrainian intelligence indicated Russia was planning to hit the energy sector, bridges over the Dnieper River and civilian infrastructure.
“We need interceptor missiles for our Patriots. Every agreement matters, and every day counts when it comes to deliveries. We’re asking our partners very strongly: please don’t put off deliveries,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening video address.
Inside Russia, authorities in the Rostov and Saratov regions reported damage to homes and residential buildings from overnight Ukrainian strikes. Oryol Gov. Andrey Klychkov said three private residences, along with warehouse and production facilities of commercial enterprises in the regional capital, were damaged.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 411 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Independent verification of either side’s claims is difficult because of the ongoing war. Both countries deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and say they strike only military targets or facilities tied to military activity.
The attacks come days before a new round of US-mediated trilateral peace talks is due to open in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. They also follow a public spat a day earlier, when Zelenskyy and Klitschko accused each other of inaction over prolonged power and water outages in Kyiv, caused by Russian strikes on energy facilities as Ukraine enters another winter heating season.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) said in a statement on Telegram that Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential building in the capital’s Solomianskyi district. It did not say how many homes were hit. The agency first put the injury toll at three, then raised it to six, and said the attack also caused damage in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russia of hitting city infrastructure with ballistic missiles. He later said energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged overnight.
“The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city’s heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and municipal crews are working to restore services for the city’s residents,” Klitschko said.
In a separate statement, Klitschko said the attack damaged Kyiv’s Pivnichnyi Bridge. Traffic across the northern span has been shut while specialists assess the damage.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said one person was killed in the area surrounding the capital, where strikes hit five districts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X that the strikes injured nine people. He claimed Russia used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles.
“In addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions came under attack,” Zelenskyy said.
“When Russia is trying to plunge Kyiv – a city of millions – and the entire country into a blackout, Ukraine must not be left alone. We are counting on increased bilateral support from the United States,” Zelenskyy said. He added that keeping Ukraine among US policy priorities is vital, and that Washington’s “resolve and consistency in supporting Ukraine are crucial in bringing peace closer.”
Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defenses downed 149 of the 172 drones and four ballistic missiles. It said the attacks were aimed mainly at the Kyiv region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed it carried out a “massive” strike on Kyiv overnight. It said the targets were military-industrial, energy and transportation facilities in the capital, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge. The ministry claimed Kyiv used that infrastructure to “support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
A day earlier, Zelenskyy had warned that Ukrainian intelligence indicated Russia was planning to hit the energy sector, bridges over the Dnieper River and civilian infrastructure.
“We need interceptor missiles for our Patriots. Every agreement matters, and every day counts when it comes to deliveries. We’re asking our partners very strongly: please don’t put off deliveries,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening video address.
Inside Russia, authorities in the Rostov and Saratov regions reported damage to homes and residential buildings from overnight Ukrainian strikes. Oryol Gov. Andrey Klychkov said three private residences, along with warehouse and production facilities of commercial enterprises in the regional capital, were damaged.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 411 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Independent verification of either side’s claims is difficult because of the ongoing war. Both countries deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and say they strike only military targets or facilities tied to military activity.
The attacks come days before a new round of US-mediated trilateral peace talks is due to open in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. They also follow a public spat a day earlier, when Zelenskyy and Klitschko accused each other of inaction over prolonged power and water outages in Kyiv, caused by Russian strikes on energy facilities as Ukraine enters another winter heating season.
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