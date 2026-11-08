Aramco Building Sustains Minor Damage After Attack Attempt in Riyadh
(MENAFN) An administrative facility belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco sustained “minor damage” after falling shrapnel during an attempted attack in Riyadh, the Energy Ministry announced Sunday.
No injuries or deaths were reported, according to an official ministry source who issued a statement on the incident.
The source said the relevant authorities “promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.”
The announcement followed an earlier statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis, which said it had intercepted and destroyed missiles over Riyadh and the kingdom's southern regions early Sunday.
The incident comes amid continued military tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
No injuries or deaths were reported, according to an official ministry source who issued a statement on the incident.
The source said the relevant authorities “promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.”
The announcement followed an earlier statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis, which said it had intercepted and destroyed missiles over Riyadh and the kingdom's southern regions early Sunday.
The incident comes amid continued military tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment