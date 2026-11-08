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Cargo Vessel Reports Military Encounter Near UAE Coast in Gulf of Oman


Date: 2026-11-08 06:22:19

(MENAFN) A commercial cargo vessel was involved in an encounter with military forces in the Gulf of Oman, according to a maritime security alert issued Saturday by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident was reported by military authorities approximately 18 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. However, no information was provided regarding the identity of the ship or the forces involved.

UKMTO said details concerning the crew's safety, potential damage to the vessel and any environmental consequences remained unavailable.

Authorities confirmed that inquiries into the incident were ongoing, while commercial vessels operating in the area were urged to remain vigilant and regularly follow maritime security announcements for further developments.

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