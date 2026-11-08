Polish Authorities Examine Possible Far-Right Motive Behind Krakow Shooting
(MENAFN) Polish investigators are examining whether far-right extremist beliefs influenced the individual suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting in central Krakow, the country's second-largest city, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said late Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference, Kierwinski revealed that police officers opened fire on the suspect approximately three minutes after authorities received the initial notification about the incident.
He confirmed that the shooting claimed six lives, including a foreign citizen, while another 16 people sustained injuries. Those wounded included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspected attacker.
A British citizen was among those killed, according to information provided by police chief Marek Boron.
The five injured foreign nationals were identified as citizens of Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia and the United Kingdom.
Boron also confirmed that three of the victims who died were Polish citizens, while another was British. Authorities have yet to determine the identities and nationalities of the two remaining victims.
The suspect was shot by police during the incident and remains in critical condition. He is currently undergoing a second surgical procedure.
Kierwinski added that initial investigative findings point toward possible far-right ideological influences and ultranationalist beliefs held by the attacker. However, officials stressed that these preliminary indications have not yet been independently confirmed.
Speaking at a press conference, Kierwinski revealed that police officers opened fire on the suspect approximately three minutes after authorities received the initial notification about the incident.
He confirmed that the shooting claimed six lives, including a foreign citizen, while another 16 people sustained injuries. Those wounded included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspected attacker.
A British citizen was among those killed, according to information provided by police chief Marek Boron.
The five injured foreign nationals were identified as citizens of Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia and the United Kingdom.
Boron also confirmed that three of the victims who died were Polish citizens, while another was British. Authorities have yet to determine the identities and nationalities of the two remaining victims.
The suspect was shot by police during the incident and remains in critical condition. He is currently undergoing a second surgical procedure.
Kierwinski added that initial investigative findings point toward possible far-right ideological influences and ultranationalist beliefs held by the attacker. However, officials stressed that these preliminary indications have not yet been independently confirmed.
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