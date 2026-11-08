China Slams US Sanctions Over Cuba, Demands Washington Back Down
(MENAFN) Beijing on Saturday demanded that Washington reverse course after new US sanctions hit two Chinese companies over alleged ties to Cuba, state media reported. It urged the US “to correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible”
China’s Commerce Ministry said it “firmly opposes US unilateral sanctions on Chinese enterprises as the move violates international law and the basic norms of international relations,” according to a state news agency.
The US Department of State announced the measures Thursday, designating eight entities and two individuals and identifying five vessels as blocked property “to further the Trump Administration’s comprehensive push to end the Cuban regime’s malign activities, both in Cuba and across our hemisphere.”
Two of the targeted firms are Chinese: China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. Washington accused both of supplying components and equipment to Cuba’s armed forces.
The ministry also warned that the sanctions are part of a wider pattern. “In recent days, the US side has escalated sanctions and suppression against China and introduced multiple discriminatory restrictions, which have seriously harmed the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, deviated from the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and undermined the stability of China-US economic and trade relations,” the ministry said, according to the report.
China added that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
China’s Commerce Ministry said it “firmly opposes US unilateral sanctions on Chinese enterprises as the move violates international law and the basic norms of international relations,” according to a state news agency.
The US Department of State announced the measures Thursday, designating eight entities and two individuals and identifying five vessels as blocked property “to further the Trump Administration’s comprehensive push to end the Cuban regime’s malign activities, both in Cuba and across our hemisphere.”
Two of the targeted firms are Chinese: China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. Washington accused both of supplying components and equipment to Cuba’s armed forces.
The ministry also warned that the sanctions are part of a wider pattern. “In recent days, the US side has escalated sanctions and suppression against China and introduced multiple discriminatory restrictions, which have seriously harmed the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, deviated from the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and undermined the stability of China-US economic and trade relations,” the ministry said, according to the report.
China added that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
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