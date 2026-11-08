Yair Golan Seeks Ultra-Orthodox Support for New Israeli Government
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, head of Israel’s opposition Democrats party, announced Saturday that he was prepared to cooperate with ultra-Orthodox political factions to establish what he described as a “government of rescue and change” aimed at replacing outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
His position followed a shift by Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, who announced the previous day that he no longer opposed joining a coalition involving ultra-Orthodox parties, although he continued to reject cooperation with parties representing Arab communities.
Golan emphasized that his party sought to establish relations with the Haredi community through an arrangement founded on “mutual responsibility.”
As part of his proposed partnership, he called for mandatory military service for Haredi men, greater employment opportunities and participation within the community, as well as access to education that equips all Israeli children with the skills needed to secure employment and support themselves financially.
He argued that Israel's middle class could no longer shoulder the country's financial and security responsibilities without broader participation from other segments of society. Golan also stressed that his party recognized the importance of preserving Haredi religious traditions and expected members of the community to show equal consideration for different lifestyles.
Inviting potential coalition partners to engage with him, Golan suggested holding discussions in Ramat Gan, a predominantly secular city.
He contrasted his approach with Netanyahu's political outreach, saying the outgoing prime minister could continue seeking support in ultra-Orthodox population centers, including Bnei Brak and Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood.
His position followed a shift by Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, who announced the previous day that he no longer opposed joining a coalition involving ultra-Orthodox parties, although he continued to reject cooperation with parties representing Arab communities.
Golan emphasized that his party sought to establish relations with the Haredi community through an arrangement founded on “mutual responsibility.”
As part of his proposed partnership, he called for mandatory military service for Haredi men, greater employment opportunities and participation within the community, as well as access to education that equips all Israeli children with the skills needed to secure employment and support themselves financially.
He argued that Israel's middle class could no longer shoulder the country's financial and security responsibilities without broader participation from other segments of society. Golan also stressed that his party recognized the importance of preserving Haredi religious traditions and expected members of the community to show equal consideration for different lifestyles.
Inviting potential coalition partners to engage with him, Golan suggested holding discussions in Ramat Gan, a predominantly secular city.
He contrasted his approach with Netanyahu's political outreach, saying the outgoing prime minister could continue seeking support in ultra-Orthodox population centers, including Bnei Brak and Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood.
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