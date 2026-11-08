Azerbaijanis Pay Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Sixth Anniversary Of Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani public, families of martyrs, and veterans are visiting the Military Memorial Cemetery today on the occasion of Victory Day - November 8.

The visitors are laying flowers on the graves of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, paying respectful tribute to their cherished memory.

At the cemetery, the memory of the martyrs is being honored in observance of the 6th anniversary of Victory Day, and the heroes of the historic triumph achieved in the Patriotic War are being remembered with gratitude.

November 8 holds a special place in Azerbaijan's modern history, marking the liberation of Shusha after 28 years of occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. The city's liberation, regarded as a turning point in the conflict, fulfilled a long-awaited aspiration for Azerbaijanis and paved the way for the end of the war.

The historic news was announced by President Ilham Aliyev in an address to the nation from Baku's Alley of Martyrs on November 8, 2020.

The 44-day war, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in the liberation of more than 300 settlements. Following the liberation of Shusha, a trilateral statement signed on November 10 brought the hostilities to an end. President Ilham Aliyev subsequently signed an order on December 3, 2020, establishing November 8 as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.