Long Island Cafe And Seven Sponsors Aim To Feed 2,500 Veterans And Families At Biggest Veterans Day Breakfast Yet

Long Island Cafe and seven sponsors aim to feed 2,500 veterans and spouses at the Veterans Day breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in tents beside the Battle Creek cafe at 256 Helmer Rd N.

Free hot breakfast for veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses, Wed., Nov. 11, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., in tents beside the Battle Creek cafe; 11 a.m. anthem

- Zakary ThompsonBATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What started as a small thank-you has grown into the biggest breakfast Long Island Cafe has ever attempted. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Battle Creek cafe and its seven sponsors will serve a free hot breakfast to up to 2,500 Calhoun County veterans, active-duty service members, and their spouses and surviving spouses over six hours, in two large tents beside the cafe at 256 Helmer Rd N. The breakfast is at the Battle Creek location!The breakfast is made possible by seven sponsors, whose support is what lets the cafe open the invitation to spouses and surviving spouses: Seelye Auto Group, the Mike & Sharon Seelye Family Foundation, Biggby Coffee, CTI Mechanical, Performance Food Group, Jason McBride of State Farm, and Quality Plumbing & Drain.There is no cost. Veterans and active-duty service members should bring a military ID. The menu is eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy, potatoes, Biggby coffee, and bottled water. Guests can sign up in advance at href="" rel="external nofollow" longislan to help the kitchen plan, and walk-ins are welcome.Long Island Cafe has hosted Veterans Day breakfasts before, but never this big. This year, with the support of seven sponsors, the invitation extends to spouses and surviving spouses as well.At 11 a.m., everyone in the tents will pause for the national anthem and a moment of silence. Media are welcome. The anthem and moment of silence is the best photo opportunity.Volunteers are still needed for a single shift, 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., breakfast included. Sign up at longisland."Our family has veterans in it, so this is personal for us," said Zak Thompson, owner of Long Island Cafe. "The people we are feeding paved the way for all of us, and treating them right is the least we can do. This year we wanted to do it bigger and include the spouses and surviving spouses too - the sponsors helped us make that happen."About Long Island CafeLong Island Cafe serves breakfast and lunch daily in Battle Creek and Marshall, Michigan, built on incredible food, phenomenal service, and genuine hospitality. The Battle Creek cafe has earned more than 4,300 Google reviews and gives back year-round through monthly Community Donation Days, donating 25% of sales to local nonprofits. It is open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 256 Helmer Rd N. A second location opened in Marshall in October 2026 at 15421 US Highway 27 N, open daily 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.More information at .

Zakary Thompson

Long Island Cafe

+1 269-719-2587

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Long Island Cafe and Seven Sponsors Aim to Feed 2,500 Veterans and Families at Biggest Veterans Day Breakfast Yet News Provided By Long Island Cafe November 08, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.