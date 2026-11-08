The Valley Law Group Relocates Phoenix Office To Grand Central Tower To Support Continued Growth

The Valley Law Group's new Phoenix office features a distinctive branded reception wall with an elegant stone finish, integrated lighting, and displays of professional recognitions.

The Valley Law Group's new Phoenix office at Grand Central Tower features a modern reception area, spacious interior, and distinctive architectural design supporting the firm's continued growth.

The Valley Law Group's relocated Phoenix office features contemporary reception spaces, glass-enclosed offices, and modern design elements within the larger Grand Central Tower location.

A contemporary client seating area at The Valley Law Group's new Phoenix office provides a welcoming environment with comfortable furnishings, natural light, and views of the surrounding city.

Grand Central Tower at 3550 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, is home to The Valley Law Group's relocated Phoenix office, offering expanded capacity for the firm's growing legal team.

Larger, state-of-the-art Phoenix office expands capacity for the growing legal team while reinforcing its commitment to Arizona clients.

- Jonathan Roeder - Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Valley Law Group has relocated its Phoenix office to a larger, state-of-the-art space in Grand Central Tower, expanding capacity for its growing team and strengthening its foundation for continued client service. Located at 3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500, Phoenix, AZ 85012, the new office represents an investment in the people, space, and resources that support the firm's work with Arizona families and individuals.

The Valley Law Group relocated its Phoenix office from 3101 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1470, to Grand Central Tower at 3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500, Phoenix, AZ 85012, effective August 17, 2026. The move represents the relocation and expansion of the firm's existing Phoenix office rather than the opening of an additional location. The Valley Law Group continues to operate four offices throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, with its Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Peoria locations remaining unchanged.

"Growth should strengthen the client experience. This move gives our team more room to support the people who depend on us," said Jonathan Roeder, founding partner of The Valley Law Group. "Our clients come to us with decisions that can affect their families, their finances, and their futures. Investing in a larger Phoenix office is about making sure the environment supporting that work grows alongside our team."

LARGER SPACE TO SUPPORT A GROWING LEGAL TEAM

The move to Grand Central Tower brings increased physical capacity to the firm's Phoenix operations while keeping its team on Central Avenue. The larger office provides room to accommodate continued growth, with an emphasis on supporting the attorneys and staff responsible for client communication, case preparation, and the day-to-day work of legal representation.

The investment reflects a practical priority: growth in a law firm's team should be supported by an appropriate working environment. Expanded space allows the firm to plan for its next stage of development without losing sight of the individual attention clients expect.

For The Valley Law Group, the new office is both a milestone and a foundation for the work ahead. Its state-of-the-art setting supports the firm's broader goal of pairing professional resources with a personal approach to legal service.

"A growing practice needs the right support behind it," said Ryan Reppucci, founding partner of The Valley Law Group. "Our attorneys and staff do work that requires preparation, coordination, and careful attention to each client's circumstances. This relocation is an investment in that work. We want to give our team room to grow while protecting the responsiveness and personal attention that clients expect from us."

KEEPING CLIENT SERVICE AT THE CENTER OF GROWTH

The Valley Law Group's approach emphasizes understanding each client's circumstances, developing individualized legal strategies, and maintaining relationships grounded in communication and trust. The Phoenix relocation supports that approach by expanding the space available to the team serving those clients.

The firm's legal services include family law, criminal defense, and personal injury representation. Its family law practice assists clients with matters such as divorce, child custody, child support, marital agreements, and modifications of family court orders. Across its practice areas, the firm works with individuals facing decisions that can carry significant personal and financial consequences.

The purpose of the expanded Phoenix space is to support that work, not to change the firm's focus. As its team grows, the emphasis remains on helping clients understand their circumstances, communicate their priorities, and work with counsel toward an informed course of action.

The relocation also reinforces the firm's presence in Phoenix while preserving its existing regional footprint. Clients throughout the Valley can continue working with the firm through its Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Peoria locations.

A CENTRAL AVENUE LOCATION WITH VISITOR PARKING AND NEARBY TRANSIT

The new Phoenix office occupies Suite 1500 of Grand Central Tower at the southwest corner of Central and Columbus Avenues. The building offers visitor parking and is near the Osborn/Central Avenue Valley Metro light rail station, providing options for clients planning an in-person visit.

The location keeps the firm's Phoenix operations on Central Avenue while providing the larger space needed for its growing team. For clients and professional contacts, the new address is the primary detail to update when arranging Phoenix meetings or planning travel to the office.

In-person visits are by appointment. Clients should review their appointment confirmations and contact the firm before traveling to confirm their meeting location and obtain current parking and building-access instructions.



CONTINUITY FOR EXISTING CLIENTS

For clients with existing cases or scheduled appointments, The Valley Law Group remains available through its established communication channels. Clients planning to visit the Phoenix office should confirm their appointment location and use the firm's new address at Grand Central Tower. Anyone with questions about an upcoming meeting or their case is encouraged to contact the legal team directly for guidance.

The firm offers in-person, telephone, and virtual consultation options. These options allow prospective clients to discuss their needs with the team and determine an appropriate next step without assuming that every initial conversation must take place at the Phoenix office.

The larger Phoenix location complements those existing ways of connecting with the firm. It expands the physical setting available for the team's work while maintaining the established channels clients use to request information and arrange appointments.



VISITING THE VALLEY LAW GROUP'S NEW PHOENIX OFFICE

Clients, referral partners, and other visitors should use the following address for the firm's Phoenix location:

The Valley Law Group

Grand Central Tower

3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500

Phoenix, AZ 85012

The firm has also published an office-tour video offering a look inside the new Phoenix location. The video introduces the space and gives clients an opportunity to become familiar with the office before an appointment.

To confirm an appointment, obtain visitor information, or request a consultation, call (480) 300-6012 or use the contact form on The Valley Law Group's website. The firm offers free initial 30-minute consultations for prospective clients to discuss their legal needs and determine whether the firm is an appropriate fit.

ABOUT THE VALLEY LAW GROUP

The Valley Law Group is an Arizona law firm providing representation in family law, criminal defense, and personal injury matters. Founded by Ryan Reppucci and Jonathan Roeder, the firm serves clients through offices in Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Peoria. Its approach emphasizes individualized legal strategies, attentive communication, and advocacy informed by each client's circumstances and priorities. The firm's Phoenix office is located in Grand Central Tower at 3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500, Phoenix, AZ 85012.



REFERENCES

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-a). About us.

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-b). Contact us.

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-c). Jonathan Roeder.

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-d). Our Phoenix office. phoenix-office/

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-e). Our practice areas.

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-f). Take a look inside our new Phoenix office [Video].

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.-g). The Valley Law Group.

The Valley Law Group. (2026, August 17). The Valley Law Group announces new Phoenix office location. blog/phoenix-office-new-location/

Jonathan Roeder

The Valley Law Group, LLC

+1 480-806-1570

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