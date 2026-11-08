The Human-Animal Alliance Awards More Than $100,000 To Nonprofits In Honor Of International Human-Animal Bond Day

Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance

New grants announced will strengthen human-animal connection nationwide, impacting children, veterans, trauma survivors, and individuals with disabilities.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of International Human-Animal Bond Day, The Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations using the power of human-animal connection to change lives.The $104,000 grant round includes five returning H-AA grantees and two new organizations, supporting programs in Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, and California.From therapy dogs comforting people in hospitals and nursing homes, to horses helping veterans rebuild after military service, to programs helping families stay together with their beloved pets, and more, each grant reflects H-AA's mission to fund programs that recognize animals as essential partners in healing, connection, and purpose.“Animals have a remarkable way of reaching us when we most need support,” said Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance.“Every one of these organizations understands and demonstrates that in a different way. Whether it's a child grieving a loss, a veteran navigating civilian life after service, or someone facing the possibility of losing a beloved pet, these programs create and protect human-animal connections that truly change lives. It means everything to me, and to our entire team, that H-AA can help these phenomenal programs reach more people through the magic of the human-animal bond.”The grants include:Tomorrow's Rainbow - $16,000 | FloridaTomorrow's Rainbow helps children and families navigate grief and trauma through equine-assisted support. The grant will provide free equine-facilitated sessions for children and continue H-AA's sponsorship of therapy miniature horses River and Rocky.Canine Assisted Therapy - $18,000 | FloridaCanine Assisted Therapy brings certified therapy dog and handler teams into hospitals, nursing homes and other community settings where their presence can provide comfort and connection. H-AA's grant will support six certified therapy dog and handler teams throughout their active service.Pawsitive Beginnings - $10,000 | FloridaPawsitive Beginnings provides animal-assisted healing experiences through its Key Largo fox sanctuary. The latest H-AA grant will support the organization's work with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Advocate Program.Philly Goat Project - $17,500 | PennsylvaniaH-AA funding will support Philly Goat Project's All Abilities RAMble, which brings children with special needs and their families together for therapeutic experiences, community, and connection with goats.PAWS NY - $20,000 | New YorkPAWS NY helps people facing physical and financial barriers continue caring for the animals they love. The grant will provide $10,000 for its Pet Pantry and $10,000 for its Foster & Emergency Care Program, helping more New Yorkers keep their animal companions safely at home.H-AA is also welcoming two new grantees, both of which utilize human-animal connection to support military veterans:Canines for Service - $10,000 | North CarolinaCanines for Service trains service dogs for veterans with physical and mental health needs. H-AA's grant will support a program that gives recently transitioned veterans the opportunity to learn to train service dogs for fellow veterans. Along the way, participants gain new vocational skills, renewed purpose, and another way to continue serving others after leaving the military.Healing Heroes Through Horsemanship - $12,500 | CaliforniaHealing Heroes Through Horsemanship pairs two needs in one program: helping horses in transition while providing vocational horsemanship training and workforce development to at-risk military veterans. The program works with veterans who may be facing challenges including homelessness and substance use, creating opportunities to build skills, stability, and meaningful connections with horses.For Ducci, the range of programs reflects exactly why H-AA was created.“Animals are remarkable creatures,” Ducci said.“Without saying a single word, they bring comfort, give us confidence and purpose, provide love and companionship, teach us life lessons, and so much more. Sometimes simply connecting with an animal can make all the difference in someone's life. There is tremendous power and beauty in human-animal connection, and we are passionate about supporting organizations that do this important work.”To learn more about The Human-Animal Alliance and the programs it funds, visit H-AA.About The Human-Animal AllianceThe Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Founded in 2022 by advocate and philanthropist Jackie Ducci, H-AA awards grants to charitable initiatives nationwide that recognize animals as essential partners in healing, connection, and purpose. Overhead expenses are privately funded, ensuring that 100% of every donation directly supports impactful work.

Human-Animal Alliance

PR

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Human-Animal Alliance Awards More Than $100,000 to Nonprofits in Honor of International Human-Animal Bond Day News Provided By Milan PR November 08, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.