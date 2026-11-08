Yachad Closes Its Inaugural Fund, Strengthening Its Role As A Strategic Partner To Israeli Tech Scaling In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Yachad Capital Partners Fund I hit a fundraising goal as its portfolio grows to three companies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yachad Capital Partners announced the close of its inaugural venture fund, backed by an exceptional group of limited partners, to expand its portfolio of Israeli tech investments and to accelerate the growth of those companies in Texas and the U.S. Yachad will use Fund I to deepen its commitment to the Israeli founders building the next generation of global technology innovation.Yachad, meaning "together" in Hebrew, was founded after the October 7th attacks with a clear conviction: the most durable way to stand with Israel is to invest in its tech economy and support those companies through value-add relationships. Yachad pursues a dual mission to generate strong returns while supporting Israeli companies, pairing capital with the operating experience, sector expertise, and U.S. market access that Israeli companies need to win.“This is a compelling opportunity to generate outsized returns while injecting capital into the Israeli ecosystem,” said Ben Lipson, Managing Partner of Yachad Capital Partners.“Over the past year, our relationships across Israel have only grown stronger, and the quality of our deal flow reflects it. Israeli founders continue to build world-class technology through extraordinary circumstances, and our investors have stepped up to give them far more than capital.”A Strategic Partner, Not Just a Source of CapitalYachad partners with a growing network of lead Israeli investors to back early-stage Israeli tech, as the first U.S. venture capital in its portfolio companies. Yachad co-invests alongside these lead investors, writing initial checks of $500,000 to $1 million in rounds ranging from pre-seed to Series A, and reserves capital to support its companies in follow-on rounds. For each investment, the fund creates a custom plan for supporting the portfolio company in addition to the capital investment. The firm backs a small number of exceptional companies and commits meaningful time to each one, working alongside founders as an engaged partner.Yachad's limited partners are a distinguished group of accomplished leaders across construction, industrials, healthcare, energy, defense, consumer products, and education, and many actively contribute to the fund's strategy and execution within their areas of expertise. Together they form a deep network of executives, operators, and decision makers anchored in Texas, the eighth largest economy in the world, giving portfolio companies direct access to customers, strategic partners, and talent in one of the most dynamic markets anywhere. For portfolio companies, that translates into hands-on support, go-to-market strategy, business development, and hiring, along with practical guidance on entering and scaling in Texas and across the United States.A Growing Portfolio In Deep Tech and Vertical AIYachad has made three promising investments to date: a construction technology company bringing real-time precision to the job site, an AI-powered clinical intelligence platform for preventive and longevity care, and a developer of optical satellite communication systems for the New Space economy. Each is led by exceptional founders, built on defensible technology, and positioned to scale in large U.S. markets.Yachad is delivering on its promise to support these companies well beyond capital, and that support is already paying dividends. Yachad participates in board roles, working alongside founders on strategy, governance, and U.S. expansion. The firm and its limited partners have opened doors to commercial relationships with customers and strategic partners, and Yachad has helped bring additional funding into its portfolio.That track record is drawing attention. Yachad is seeing increased deal flow from Israeli founders and investors who want to work with the firm, a reflection of its growing reputation as a true value-add partner for companies scaling in the U.S.Expanding the Israeli Adviser ProgramYachad also announced the addition of Sheran Yeini to its Israeli Adviser Program. The highly selective program advances Yachad's presence in Israel and reinforces its standing as the only early-stage generalist fund based in Texas with a true competitive foothold in the Israeli market. Advisers carry real responsibility, including deal sourcing, diligence support, networking, and hands-on guidance for portfolio companies.A former captain of Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club, Yeini is a national figure in Israel who is now building an equally impressive second career in business. He has earned wide respect and a rare network spanning founders, investors, top business leaders, sports stars, and political leaders. The relationship is an active one, and Yachad is already seeing tangible benefits and deal opportunities flow directly from this relationship.About Yachad Capital PartnersYachad Capital Partners is a Houston-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage Israeli and Israel-related technology companies scaling into the U.S. market, from pre-seed to Series A. Founded in response to the October 7th attacks, Yachad brings together exited founders, seasoned operators, technologists, and civic leaders who contribute capital, expertise, relationships, and U.S. market access to accelerate the growth of their portfolio companies.Yachad, meaning "together" in Hebrew, is committed to generating strong returns while helping lead a new wave of Israeli innovation. The firm is led by Managing Partner Ben Lipson, joined by General Partner Stuart Dow, Israeli engineer and technologist Dan Lazar, and Venture Partner Jay Zeidman, with Tomer Nitzan and Sheran Yeini serving as members of its Israeli Adviser Program. Learn more at yachad.Media ContactBenjamin Lipson Yachad Capital Partners...This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Ben Lipson

Yachad Capital Partners

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Yachad Closes its Inaugural Fund, Strengthening Its Role as a Strategic Partner to Israeli Tech Scaling in the U.S. News Provided By Yachad Capital Partners November 08, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, Technology, World & Regional



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