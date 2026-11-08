Free Roofing Calculator Directory Launches To Help US Homeowners Plan Projects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RooferTX's 24 free calculators cover measuring, pitch, materials and cost planning - no signup required.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London - November 4, 2026RooferTX has launched a free online directory of roofing calculators designed to help US homeowners, builders, and contractors plan roofing projects with confidence. The platform is available at and requires no signup.The directory brings together 24 calculators covering the complete planning sequence: measuring roof dimensions and true surface area, calculating pitch ratios, angles, and slope percentages, estimating material quantities including waste allowances, and projecting overall project costs.Roofing projects routinely suffer from poor early estimates. Homeowners frequently mistake the house footprint for the roof area, underestimate the effect of pitch on material needs, or accept quotes without understanding how the figures were reached. RooferTX's tools address each of these failure points with guided, step-by-step calculators and plain-language explanations of the underlying math.The platform follows a Measure, Plan, Estimate structure. Users begin with dimensions, convert them into material quantities using the coverage rates of products they intend to purchase, and finish with a cost projection they can set beside contractor quotations. Every calculator includes worked examples, and the site clearly states that results are planning estimates to be checked against manufacturer instructions and professional measurements.RooferTX is free for all users - homeowners, builders, and contractors - with all tools running in the browser and no account required.About RooferTX: RooferTX ( ) is a free online toolkit of roofing calculators covering measurement, pitch, materials, and cost planning for homeowners, builders, and contractors. No signup required.Media contact: Roofer TX,...,

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Free Roofing Calculator Directory Launches to Help US Homeowners Plan Projects News Provided By Roofer TX November 08, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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