Australian AI Startup AI JAR Wins Global Impact Excellence Award For Transforming International Trade

AI JAR celebrates winning the Global Impact Excellence Award at the 2026 Women in Digital National Awards, held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on 6 November 2026.

Airing Wang, Co-Founder of AI JAR, joins fellow award winners on stage at the 2026 Women in Digital National Awards in Brisbane, where AI JAR received the Global Impact Excellence Award.

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Award-winning Australian AI startup AI JAR is transforming global trade by making export intelligence across 170+ markets affordable and accessible to SMEs.

- Airing Wang, Co-Founder, AI JARSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian AI technology startup AI JAR has been named the Global Impact Excellence Award winner at the 2026 Women in Digital Awards, recognising its innovative approach to helping businesses compete internationally through artificial intelligence.Presented at the ninth annual Women in Digital Awards on 6 November 2026, the award celebrates Australian organisations and teams making a measurable impact beyond national borders through technology, innovation and international expansion.Founded with a mission to democratise global trade, AI JAR is transforming how businesses access international market intelligence, helping them navigate foreign markets without the substantial investment traditionally required for international research and consulting.Breaking Down the Barriers to Global TradeFor decades, comprehensive international market research has largely been the domain of multinational corporations with dedicated research teams, overseas offices and significant consulting budgets.For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), understanding foreign consumers, competitive landscapes, regulatory requirements and distribution channels has often been costly, time-consuming and difficult to access.AI JAR is challenging that model.Its AI-powered export intelligence platform provides market research, product innovation insights, localised marketing strategies and retail market intelligence across more than 170 international markets.By combining specialised AI agents with market intelligence and industry expertise, the platform enables businesses to undertake research that traditionally required weeks or months in a matter of minutes, at a fraction of conventional consulting costs.Making Global Opportunities Accessible to Every BusinessAI JAR Co-Founder Airing Wang, who brings decades of international business and market development experience, said the company was established to address a fundamental challenge faced by businesses seeking international growth."After decades working in international trade, I kept coming back to the same question: why should access to global opportunities depend on the size of your business or the resources you can afford?" said Wang.An Australian SME may have an outstanding product, but entering a new market requires much more than finding a distributor. Businesses need to understand local consumers, competitors, retail channels, pricing and market positioning. Traditionally, that level of intelligence has been expensive and out of reach for many companies.We founded AI JAR to change that. By combining artificial intelligence with practical international trade expertise, we can put powerful export intelligence into the hands of businesses that previously couldn't afford it."Our vision is simple: global opportunities should not be limited by the size of your business."Australian Innovation with Global AmbitionsAI JAR's technology brings together four specialised AI capabilities:1. TargetIQTM – International market research, consumer insights and competitor intelligence.2. InnoviaTM – Product innovation and market-specific product development opportunities.3. CopyCraftTM – Localised marketing communications and brand positioning.4. RetailPilotTM – Retail channel intelligence, market entry planning and go-to-market strategies.The company has also established strategic industry relationships, including a partnership with the Export Council of Australia, supporting its ambition to make advanced export intelligence more accessible to Australian businesses.Wang said the award was an important recognition of the potential for Australian technology companies to address real-world international business challenges.Australia produces exceptional products, brands and innovations. But for many businesses, the challenge is not what they make – it's understanding how to compete in a market thousands of kilometres away.We believe AI can help level the playing field, giving more Australian businesses the confidence, knowledge and tools to compete globally."Winning the Global Impact Excellence Award is an incredible honour for our team and everyone who has supported our journey. More importantly, it reinforces our belief that technology should make international trade more accessible, not more complicated."Recognising Women Driving Global Technology InnovationThe Women in Digital Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to Australia's technology and digital industries, highlighting innovation, leadership and the impact of women in shaping the digital economy.AI JAR's recognition as the Global Impact Excellence winner reflects the growing role of female-founded Australian technology businesses in developing solutions with international relevance.Looking ahead, AI JAR aims to expand its partnerships and AI capabilities to support more businesses entering and growing across global markets."We're proud to be building this technology in Australia, with the ambition to make a difference globally," Wang added. "And we're only getting started."About AI JARAI JAR is an Australian female-founded AI technology company with a mission to make international trade smarter, more affordable and more accessible.Through its agentic AI-powered export intelligence platform, AI JAR helps businesses research international markets, understand consumers and competitors, identify product innovation opportunities, develop localised marketing strategies and plan international retail expansion.Covering more than 170 markets, AI JAR empowers businesses to make faster, more informed international growth decisions.Website:About the Women in Digital AwardsFounded in 2018, the Women in Digital Awards recognise outstanding women, teams and organisations contributing to Australia's digital and technology industries. The Global Impact Excellence category celebrates Australian-based organisations and teams delivering meaningful impact internationally.Official 2026 winners:

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Airing Wang

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Australian AI Startup AI JAR Wins Global Impact Excellence Award for Transforming International Trade News Provided By AI JAR PTY LTD November 08, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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