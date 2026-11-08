Shipcargo Is Building The First Self-Driving Carrier For Auto Transport

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Asset-based carrier and AI-powered brokerage announces full-cycle AI logistics strategy: vehicles first, freight next, self-driving trucks

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2026 - ShipCargo, the AI-powered vehicle logistics company, today announced its full-cycle AI logistics strategy: begin by fully automating vehicle logistics, extend the same platform into the broader freight market, and build the first self-driving carrier dedicated to auto transport.ShipCargo operates today as an asset-based carrier with an AI-powered brokerage division. Five specialized AI agents run the full shipment lifecycle - instant quoting, carrier matching, track and trace, 24/7 customer support, and carrier payments - with human experts handling exceptions. Built on 20 years of vehicle logistics operating experience, the company has delivered more than 1,000 vehicles for consumers, dealerships, and fleets nationwide, with $0 due upfront, payment only at pickup, and every carrier verified for authority and insurance - a minimum of $1M in liability and $100K in cargo coverage - with photo inspections at pickup and delivery.Vehicle logistics is the deliberate starting point. Auto transport runs on the most repeatable freight in America: the same dealer, fleet, and manufacturer lanes, the same equipment, and the same schedules, week after week. It is the segment of trucking where automation - and ultimately autonomous operation - works first.On the carrier side, ShipCargo is actively evaluating the acquisition of an operating asset-based carrier company. The acquired fleet's operations - dispatch, routing, compliance, and maintenance - will be transformed onto the ShipCargo AI platform as the foundation fleet for self-driving semi trucks transporting vehicles and cargo, deployed first on routine, repeatable lanes and developed in partnership with autonomous vehicle technology providers rather than by building driving technology in-house.The same agent platform will then extend beyond vehicles into the broader freight market, applying the quoting, matching, tracking, and payment automation proven in vehicle logistics to general cargo."Every legacy carrier is trying to bolt AI onto a trucking company," said Kevin Parada, Founder & CEO of ShipCargo. "We are building the opposite: one AI platform that runs the brokerage and the trucks - vehicles first, freight next, and self-driving operation as the end state. Auto transport is where self-driving freight will be proven, and we intend to be the carrier that proves it."Carrier owners considering a transition are invited to open a confidential conversation with the company.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a full-cycle AI logistics company - an asset-based carrier with an AI-powered brokerage division, headquartered in Houston, TX. Its AI agents deliver instant quotes, verified carrier matching, live GPS tracking, and photo inspections on every shipment across all 50 states, with $0 due upfront. Dealerships and fleets use ShipCargo for recurring vehicle logistics, and partners can embed ShipCargo's instant-quote portal at no cost. Get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or call (832) 925-3882.Forward-looking statements: This release describes strategic intentions, including a potential acquisition and future autonomous operations. These are goals under development, not guarantees of outcome or timing.Media contact: ShipCargo ·... · (832) 925-3882

Kevin Parada

ShipCargo

+1 (832) 925-3882

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ShipCargo Is Building the First Self-Driving Carrier for Auto Transport News Provided By The Media Source November 08, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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