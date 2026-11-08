Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Apologises Over How BSF Was Treated By Previous Trinamool Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday apologised to the Border Security Force (BSF) over how the Central armed force was treated during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

The Chief Minister went to Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Diwali.

He reached the Hingalganj BSF camp by helicopter from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Adhikari said, "I apologise to the BSF for the behaviour of the previous (Trinamool Congress) government."

On the occasion of Diwali, The Chief Minister on behalf of the West Bengal government, greeted the BSF as the Chief Minister of the state.

While speaking at the BSF camp, CM Adhikari said, "The previous (Trinamool Congress) government in the state, the way they treated the BSF, the way they used it, for this, I, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, apologise for this misdeed of the previous government. The bad words that they used on the BSF and the CRPF... The people, the common man has replied to this in the end. This is the land of Swami Vivekananda. He had said leave what has happened behind and move forward. Now we have to move forward."

The Chief Minister also added, "We have to secure the country. We have to secure the border. The previous government (Trinamool Congress) did not give land (for the construction of fencing along India-Bangladesh border). The Indian government tried repeatedly, but even then it did not give us land. For us, the country comes first. That is why we are doing these things. Good coordination has been created. Coordination meeting was held."

He said the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has done a lot of work in this short time after coming to power in the state, including strengthening the border security.

"We will work together in the coming days as well," he added.

He celebrated Diwali with the jawans at the BSF camp for the first time as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, exchanging greetings and shared sweets.

West Bengal Director General of Police, Siddh Nath Gupta was also present with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Adhikari also visited the puja mandap next to the Hingalganj police station following which the Chief Minister will return to Kolkata Airport by helicopter from the Hingalganj College grounds.

In the afternoon, he will attend several Kali Pujas in Nandigram of East Midnapore district.

The Chief Minister will also attend an event at the Nandigram police station.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Adhikari celebrated the festivities with the jawans and police personnel on duty at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by lighting ceremonial lamps, sharing sweets and exchanging greetings.