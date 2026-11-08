4Th FIR Registered Over Chaos In Front Of Abhishek Banerjee's Residence (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) A fourth FIR had been registered by the Kolkata Police in the case of ruckus in front of the residence of the Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.

The fourth FIR had been registered based on a complaint lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Abhishek Banerjee and his followers of celebrating the 39th birthday of the Diamond Harbour MP by blocking the road in front of his residence at Kalighat Road in Kolkata and thereafter getting engaged into skirmishes with the local people, including the local BJP workers.

Earlier, three other FIRs were registered in the matter, of which two were registered suo motu by the Kolkata Police.

In one of these two FIRs registered suo motu by the Kolkata police, Abhishek Banerjee had been named.

The third FIR had been registered based on the complaint lodged by the Diamond Harbour MP at Kalighat Police Station, where he accused "unknown BJP workers" of launching an attack on his followers who assembled in front of his house on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday to celebrate his 39th birthday.

All four FIRs have been registered at the Kalighat Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the residences of both Abhishek Banerjee and her aunt as well as the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee come.

The police have also arrested two persons in relation to the ruckus.

The main charge against the arrested duo is physically assaulting the on-duty policemen and even slapping one policeman.

Clashes broke out in front of Abhishek Banerjee's residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata in phases between 2:30 and 3.30 a.m. on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Many Trinamool leaders and activists had gathered at midnight to celebrate the birthday of the Diamond Harbour MP.

Tension spread in the area, with the local workers and supporters of the BJP and the Mamata-All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) arguing, fighting, throwing bricks, and even face-to-face clashes between those followers.

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Trinamool Congress office was also vandalised and an attempt was made to assassinate him.

In the clashes, some people from both the clashing groups were injured.

The police had to resort to baton charges to disperse the violent mob. At one point of time, the Diamond Harbour MP was seen entering into heated argument with the on-duty police officers.

On Saturday morning, Mamata Banerjee said that she would approach the Supreme Court in the matter.

She also described the incident as a joint conspiracy by the BJP workers and cops of Kalighat Police Station, especially the officer-In-charge, Bolai Bag.