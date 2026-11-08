TNPSC Group-4 Exam Application Deadline To End At Midnight Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the extended deadline for submitting online applications for the Group-4 examination will expire at 11.59 p.m. on Sunday, giving eligible candidates their final opportunity to register for the recruitment examination scheduled for January 10, 2027.

The commission had initially fixed November 5 as the last date for submitting applications.

However, following requests from several aspirants seeking additional time to complete the registration process, the deadline was extended by three days to November 8.

With the extended application window closing on Sunday night, candidates who have not yet completed their registration have been advised to submit their applications without further delay.

According to the announced schedule, eligible applicants can complete the online registration process through the commission's official website,

Candidates can also access the relevant information and application facilities through the commission's Tamil-language portal.

The TNPSC has also provided an opportunity for candidates who have already submitted their applications to correct errors or update certain details.

The application correction window will remain open from November 9 to November 11.

During this period, applicants can review their submitted forms and make permissible modifications in accordance with the commission's guidelines. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their personal information, educational qualifications and other particulars before the correction facility closes.

The commission has scheduled the Group-4 written examination for January 10, 2027. The examination will be conducted in a single session from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The Group-4 recruitment examination is an important opportunity for candidates seeking government employment in Tamil Nadu. It attracts considerable interest among aspirants preparing for various posts in the state's administrative and subordinate services.

With the examination scheduled for January, applicants will have approximately two months to prepare after completing the registration process. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the TNPSC website for further announcements regarding examination centres, hall tickets, instructions and other recruitment-related information.