Brazil Probes Suspected Foreign Involvement In Bolsonaro’s Escape
(MENAFN) Brazilian authorities are examining allegations that individuals linked to the United States, Argentina and Israel coordinated efforts to help former presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro leave the country after his defeat in the election, according to reports published Saturday, citing a senior Brazilian official who spoke anonymously.
The official reportedly disclosed that a former operative of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had been spotted tailing the vehicle transporting Bolsonaro toward the Argentine border.
Bolsonaro, who was defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff, refused to reveal details of his departure during an interview, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding his journey unanswered.
“I will never speak about the path that I took,” he said, declining to clarify whether American officials had played any role in helping him leave Brazil.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed claims suggesting Washington had been involved in the operation, maintaining that the “US government was not involved directly in any of the moves that were made.”
Bolsonaro explained that his decision to seek protection in the United States stemmed from his belief that Brazil's democratic institutions had ceased to operate effectively. He also expressed concerns that he could be detained for voicing his political positions.
“American institutions still work. While in Brazil, they no longer function,” he said.
He further asserted that US President Donald Trump agreed with his interpretation of Brazil's political conditions.
The official reportedly disclosed that a former operative of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had been spotted tailing the vehicle transporting Bolsonaro toward the Argentine border.
Bolsonaro, who was defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff, refused to reveal details of his departure during an interview, leaving questions about the circumstances surrounding his journey unanswered.
“I will never speak about the path that I took,” he said, declining to clarify whether American officials had played any role in helping him leave Brazil.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed claims suggesting Washington had been involved in the operation, maintaining that the “US government was not involved directly in any of the moves that were made.”
Bolsonaro explained that his decision to seek protection in the United States stemmed from his belief that Brazil's democratic institutions had ceased to operate effectively. He also expressed concerns that he could be detained for voicing his political positions.
“American institutions still work. While in Brazil, they no longer function,” he said.
He further asserted that US President Donald Trump agreed with his interpretation of Brazil's political conditions.
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