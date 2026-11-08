Mehbooba Mufti Urges Support For Jammu Shopkeepers After Market Fire

Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Aid for Fire-Hit Shopkeepers

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide immediate financial assistance to shopkeepers whose businesses were devastated ahead of Diwali, saying they were struggling with debt and needed urgent support to restart their livelihoods.

Speaking in Jammu, Mufti said the affected shopkeepers were small business owners who operated with borrowed capital and were already under considerable financial pressure. "These shopkeepers are under immense pressure from various directions. They are not large-scale business owners; in fact, they operate using borrowed capital and are burdened by debt. Despite Diwali approaching, their businesses have been completely devastated," she said.

Government Intervention Requested

The PDP president appealed to the government to extend all possible assistance to the affected traders, particularly by helping them rebuild their shops and replenish their inventory. She pointed out that much of the stock kept by the shopkeepers had also been purchased on credit, and its destruction had further compounded their financial difficulties.

"I urge the government to provide every possible form of assistance-enabling them to rebuild their shops and, most importantly, restock their inventory. Much of the stock they held was also acquired on credit, and now, it has all been reduced to ashes," Mufti said.

Urgency of the Situation

Emphasising the need for immediate government intervention, she said the affected shops could not remain closed for an extended period as the traders depended on their businesses to support their families. "The government must step forward and provide immediate aid; these shops cannot remain in this state for long. They are in dire need of financial support to restart their businesses, replenish their stock, and once again provide for their families," she added.

Mufti met shopkeepers who were affected by a massive Shiv market fire in Jammu. During her visit to the site, the PDP chief noted significant damage to local business establishments, highlighting that their shops have been destroyed by the fire.

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