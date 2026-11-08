Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Skips Diwali To Assist Flood Victims Now

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Skips Diwali to Aid Victims

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday interacted with people in Keonjhar and heard their grievances, choosing to forgo Diwali celebrations at his residence in solidarity with families affected by floods and Cyclone Arnab. Majhi said providing relief and support to those affected was the government's responsibility and that resolving their problems was more important than celebrating the festival.

"I have chosen not to celebrate Diwali; instead, I am choosing to remain among the people to help resolve their problems...between the floods and the cyclones, it is clearly the government's responsibility to provide relief and support to those who are suffering and facing such hardships. My team of officials and I are working diligently on this," he said.

The Chief Minister said celebrating festivals did not feel appropriate while people were facing hardships and stressed that he wanted to listen to their concerns and work towards solutions. "Under these circumstances, celebrating Diwali or any other festival does not feel appropriate. Personally, I do not wish to celebrate; instead, I have chosen to focus on the people-listening to their concerns and working toward solutions. Even on a day meant for festivities, there is significant work to be done. That is why, rather than celebrating, I invited the people to come forward so that I could hear their grievances and help find solutions," Majhi added.

Focus on Urban Development and Governance

Earlier on Saturday, Majhi addressed the state-level Local Self-Government Day programme in Bhubaneswar, extended greetings to the people of the state and said local self-government has deep roots in India's culture and democratic traditions.

CM Majhi said Odisha's urban landscape is expanding, with the number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) increasing from 115 to 143. He said around 40% of Odisha's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2036 and nearly 60% by 2047. He said the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' requires a 'Samruddha Odisha', which in turn depends on prosperous, safe, clean, inclusive and economically vibrant cities. He stressed the need for future urban planning to keep the needs of the growing urban population at the centre.

CM Majhi urged Mayors, Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, Corporators and Councillors to remain connected with people, listen to their problems, treat them as their own and coordinate with officials for time-bound solutions. (ANI)

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