US Military Disables Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Oman Amid Iran Blockade
(MENAFN) American forces struck and disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman after its crew reportedly disregarded multiple warnings and attempted to violate the US naval blockade imposed on Iran, according to a statement released Saturday by US Central Command (CENTCOM).
The vessel, identified as the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, was hit by precision-guided weapons launched from a US military aircraft. The strike targeted the ship's rear section, rendering it inoperable, the statement indicated.
CENTCOM said the crew had received instructions to evacuate the areas designated for attack before the operation was carried out. The ship had reportedly attempted to exit regional waters after previously docking at an Iranian port.
“U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM stated, noting that enforcement activities conducted since July had forced 147 commercial vessels to change course after following US instructions.
The command also reported that five merchant vessels had been rendered inoperable after their crews refused to follow orders.
Separately, US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that Washington alleges were connected to a multibillion-dollar illicit oil transportation network managed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
CENTCOM called on commercial sailors navigating waters near Iran's coastline and surrounding maritime areas to comply with instructions and warnings issued by American military personnel.
However, the statement offered no information regarding the condition of the Huda's crew or the full extent of the damage sustained by the vessel.
The vessel, identified as the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, was hit by precision-guided weapons launched from a US military aircraft. The strike targeted the ship's rear section, rendering it inoperable, the statement indicated.
CENTCOM said the crew had received instructions to evacuate the areas designated for attack before the operation was carried out. The ship had reportedly attempted to exit regional waters after previously docking at an Iranian port.
“U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM stated, noting that enforcement activities conducted since July had forced 147 commercial vessels to change course after following US instructions.
The command also reported that five merchant vessels had been rendered inoperable after their crews refused to follow orders.
Separately, US forces have destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that Washington alleges were connected to a multibillion-dollar illicit oil transportation network managed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
CENTCOM called on commercial sailors navigating waters near Iran's coastline and surrounding maritime areas to comply with instructions and warnings issued by American military personnel.
However, the statement offered no information regarding the condition of the Huda's crew or the full extent of the damage sustained by the vessel.
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