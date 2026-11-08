Duchess Of Edinburgh To Arrive In Dhaka To Strengthen UK-Bangladesh Relations
During the visit, she will engage with communities and organizations working on women's empowerment, education, cultural exchange, peacekeeping, and humanitarian assistance, according to a statement from the British High Commission in Dhaka.
The Duchess is expected to meet President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister's wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, to discuss issues of mutual interest, particularly the welfare, protection, and empowerment of women and girls.
The visit is taking place at the request of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Sophie previously visited Bangladesh in 2017.
As part of her engagements, the Duchess will visit the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) to learn about Bangladesh's contribution to United Nations peacekeeping missions and emphasize the importance of women's participation in peace and security.
She will also visit Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), where she will interact with young athletes, including female hockey players, and highlight the role of sports in expanding opportunities for women and girls.
The Duchess is scheduled to attend an event marking 75 years of the British Council in Bangladesh, joining young people in celebrating education, cultural exchange, and women's empowerment.
During her stay, Sophie will travel to Cox's Bazar to observe humanitarian activities supporting Rohingya refugees.
There, she will meet organizations providing protection and essential services to displaced women, children, and families, while learning about initiatives aimed at strengthening resilience and leadership within refugee communities.
She will also explore rehabilitation, protection, and inclusion programs designed to help Rohingya women and children rebuild their lives despite the challenges of displacement.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB Connectabout 1 hour ago BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and Railabout 3 hours ago IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and Aircraftabout 3 hours ago Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and Routesabout 3 hours ago Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsabout 22 hours ago SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and Routesabout 22 hours ago Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismabout 22 hours ago British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and Routesabout 22 hours ago First National Youth 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