Moscow Police Detain 100-200 People During Nighttime Operation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Moscow police carried out a large-scale raid near Kitay-Gorod metro station on the evening of November 7.

According to the Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet, detentions began at around 8 p.m. near Gorka Park, on Bolshoy Spasoglinishchevsky Lane. Around 10 prisoner transport vans were brought to the area.

Witnesses said police officers detained young people near bars and shops, as well as in nearby courtyards. They were taken to police stations in the Basmanny and Tagansky districts. According to various reports, between 100 and 200 people were detained.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that at least 17 teenagers were issued administrative citations for drinking alcohol in public places. A few hours later, the first detainees began to be released from police stations.

The Moscow police department explained the detentions in the Kitay-Gorod area as part of preventive measures. It said the operation was aimed at "maintaining public order and preventing and detecting administrative offences, including the consumption of alcohol in public places."

Image: Reuters