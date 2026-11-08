Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps Expands APACHI Unmanned Systems Battalion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent on the occasion of Air Assault Forces Day by Lieutenant Colonel Denys Poliachenko, Head of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

Asked about new units, areas of operation and capabilities established or developed within the corps over the past year, he said: "Throughout 2026, we significantly expanded the 237th Separate APACHI Unmanned Systems Battalion, which was established in late 2025. From just a few drone crews, the unit has grown into one of the most effective formations within the Air Assault Forces."

According to Poliachenko, the unit recently further increased its capabilities after merging with the APACHI Unmanned Systems Battalion, which had previously been part of the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade.

Ukraine's 7thCorps carries out 8,000+ missions using ground robots in 2026

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is marking Air Assault Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today, November 8.

Photo: Separate APACHI Unmanned Systems Battalion