Zelensky: Russia Launches 115 Missiles, Nearly 1,900 Guided Bombs, Over 3,000 Drones At Ukraine In A Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook.

"In total, this past week alone, Russia has launched 115 missiles of various types, nearly 1,900 guided aerial bombs, and more than 3,000 attack drones against our cities and communities. These are combined strikes involving many ballistic missiles. And a significant portion of the missiles were manufactured this year," the President said.

According to him, Ukraine is constantly providing its partners with information about Russian enterprises involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles. In October, Ukraine imposed major sanctions packages targeting the individuals and legal entities involved, so it is crucial that these measures be coordinated with those in Europe and the jurisdictions of the G7 countries.

"If the world does not have enough anti-ballistic capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies, then the missiles must be stopped on the production lines. We count on a strong 22nd EU sanctions package," Zelensky emphasized.

He recalled that Russian forces had again attacked Komyshuvakha with an FPV drone this morning. Emergency and rescue operations have been underway there for the seventh day following an aerial bomb strike that killed 55 people, and, unfortunately, people may still be trapped under the rubble.

There was also an overnight attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian forces struck energy infrastructure, leaving more than 600,000 people in Dnipro and the surrounding region without electricity.

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The situation in the Kharkiv region is difficult, with numerous power outages reported across the regions. In the Zhytomyr region alone, 140 apartment buildings were left without heating following a Russian attack.

Repair work is ongoing in virtually every affected city and community, the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, more than 400 Invincibility Points have been set up in five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region affected by power outages.