Prince Nayef Honors Winners Of National Youth Boxing Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Nayef bin Asim, President of the Jordan Boxing Federation, on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the 2026 National Youth Centers Boxing Championship, which brought together 167 boxers representing 17 youth centers across the Kingdom.

The championship concluded at the Martyr Rashid Al Zyoud Hall in Al Hussein Youth City, in the presence of Minister of Youth Raed Sami Al Adwan.

The competition featured qualifying rounds across Jordan's three regions, with 70 boxers from the south, 52 from the north and 45 from the central region advancing through the tournament.

Tournament Director Rajai Al Qaqaa said the championship reflects the Ministry of Youth's commitment to developing grassroots sports and identifying promising young athletes.

He said the competition provides an opportunity to nurture boxing talent, strengthen young athletes' technical skills and prepare them for potential participation in national teams and international competitions.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Prince Nayef and the minister presented medals to the winners in the 56kg younger-age category and the 54kg junior category, recognizing their performances throughout the championship.

//Petra// RZ